NEET 2021: Know Score Needed to Get Admission to Top Govt Medical Colleges
1-MIN READ

NEET 2021: Know Score Needed to Get Admission to Top Govt Medical Colleges

NEET 2021 result soon, check closing rank for top colleges (PTI Photo/ Representational)

NEET 2021 result soon, check closing rank for top colleges (PTI Photo/ Representational)

NEET 2021: Here are the last five years closing rank for top government colleges, implying the last rank till which admissions were allowed under each college

Over 16 lakh medical aspirants who had registered for the medical entrance exam - National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 - are awaiting their results. NEET 2021 results are expected to be announced in October. Soon after the result, the counselling will begin and students will start applying for top medical colleges.

To be eligible to seek admissions to undergraduate medical courses, students need to obtain minimum qualifying marks. The minimum cut-off marks are decided by taking various factors like category, the total number of candidates who appeared in the exam, highest marks secured, and others. The cut-off marks may vary according to colleges, courses and the category of examinees.

This year, the cutoff is expected to go lower than last year. In 2020, the cut-off score for top colleges was 720-147 and in 2019 it was 701-134. This year, experts believe that for unreserved category students, the score can range from 715 - 130.

Here is a list of the past five years of closing ranks for admission to top medical courses for students to estimate which college they can get based on their score.

Every year, the top medical colleges release their opening and closing rank for NEET-UG admission to various medical programmes. Here are the last five years closing rank for top government colleges, implying the largest rank till which admissions were allowed under each college

Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi:

YearClosing Rank
202090
201932
201858
201749
201644

VMMC Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi:

YearClosing Rank
2020163
2019157
2018107
201782
2016106

University College of Medical Sciences, New Delhi:

YearClosing Rank
2020324
2019171
2018165
2017185
2016128

Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi:

YearClosing Rank
2020571
2019489
2018314
2017369
2016263

Government Medical College, Chandigarh:

YearClosing Rank
2020776
2019360
2018254
2017278
2016162

Seth G.S. Medical College, Mumbai:

YearClosing Rank
2020457
2019638
2018296
2017297
2016408

King George’s Medical University, Lucknow:

YearClosing Rank
20201800
2019908
2018703
2017725
2016506

Stanley Medical College, Chennai:

YearClosing Rank
20205253
20194572
20183520
20173,848
20162,264

Pt. Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak:

YearClosing Rank
20206573
20191825
20181178
20171481
20161035

Grant Medical College and Sir JJ Group of Hospitals, Mumbai:

Year Closing Rank
20202828
20191329
20181122
20171018
2016408

The Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS) conducts the NEET counselling for all India quota (AIQ) seats on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Of the total, 15% of seats in every college are offered for AIQ, however, the rest of 85% of seats are available for state domicile.

first published:October 06, 2021, 13:09 IST