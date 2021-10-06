NEET 2021: Know Score Needed to Get Admission to Top Govt Medical Colleges

Over 16 lakh medical aspirants who had registered for the medical entrance exam - National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 - are awaiting their results. NEET 2021 results are expected to be announced in October. Soon after the result, the counselling will begin and students will start applying for top medical colleges.

To be eligible to seek admissions to undergraduate medical courses, students need to obtain minimum qualifying marks. The minimum cut-off marks are decided by taking various factors like category, the total number of candidates who appeared in the exam, highest marks secured, and others. The cut-off marks may vary according to colleges, courses and the category of examinees.

This year, the cutoff is expected to go lower than last year. In 2020, the cut-off score for top colleges was 720-147 and in 2019 it was 701-134. This year, experts believe that for unreserved category students, the score can range from 715 - 130.

Here is a list of the past five years of closing ranks for admission to top medical courses for students to estimate which college they can get based on their score.

Every year, the top medical colleges release their opening and closing rank for NEET-UG admission to various medical programmes. Here are the last five years closing rank for top government colleges, implying the largest rank till which admissions were allowed under each college

Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi:

Year Closing Rank 2020 90 2019 32 2018 58 2017 49 2016 44

VMMC Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi:

Year Closing Rank 2020 163 2019 157 2018 107 2017 82 2016 106

University College of Medical Sciences, New Delhi:

Year Closing Rank 2020 324 2019 171 2018 165 2017 185 2016 128

Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi:

Year Closing Rank 2020 571 2019 489 2018 314 2017 369 2016 263

Government Medical College, Chandigarh:

Year Closing Rank 2020 776 2019 360 2018 254 2017 278 2016 162

Seth G.S. Medical College, Mumbai:

Year Closing Rank 2020 457 2019 638 2018 296 2017 297 2016 408

King George’s Medical University, Lucknow:

Year Closing Rank 2020 1800 2019 908 2018 703 2017 725 2016 506

Stanley Medical College, Chennai:

Year Closing Rank 2020 5253 2019 4572 2018 3520 2017 3,848 2016 2,264

Pt. Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak:

Year Closing Rank 2020 6573 2019 1825 2018 1178 2017 1481 2016 1035

Grant Medical College and Sir JJ Group of Hospitals, Mumbai:

Year Closing Rank 2020 2828 2019 1329 2018 1122 2017 1018 2016 408

The Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS) conducts the NEET counselling for all India quota (AIQ) seats on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Of the total, 15% of seats in every college are offered for AIQ, however, the rest of 85% of seats are available for state domicile.

