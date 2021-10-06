NEET 2021: Know Score Needed to Get Admission to Top Govt Medical Colleges

To be eligible to seek admissions to undergraduate medical courses, students need to obtain minimum qualifying marks. The minimum cut-off marks are decided by taking various factors like category, the total number of candidates who appeared in the exam, highest marks secured, and others. The cut-off marks may vary according to colleges, courses and the category of examinees.
This year, the cutoff is expected to go lower than last year. In 2020, the cut-off score for top colleges was 720-147 and in 2019 it was 701-134. This year, experts believe that for unreserved category students, the score can range from 715 - 130.
Here is a list of the past five years of closing ranks for admission to top medical courses for students to estimate which college they can get based on their score.
Every year, the top medical colleges release their opening and closing rank for NEET-UG admission to various medical programmes. Here are the last five years closing rank for top government colleges, implying the largest rank till which admissions were allowed under each college
Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi:
Year
Closing Rank
2020
90
2019
32
2018
58
2017
49
2016
44
VMMC Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi:
Year
Closing Rank
2020
163
2019
157
2018
107
2017
82
2016
106
University College of Medical Sciences, New Delhi:
Year
Closing Rank
2020
324
2019
171
2018
165
2017
185
2016
128
Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi:
Year
Closing Rank
2020
571
2019
489
2018
314
2017
369
2016
263
Government Medical College, Chandigarh:
Year
Closing Rank
2020
776
2019
360
2018
254
2017
278
2016
162
Seth G.S. Medical College, Mumbai:
Year
Closing Rank
2020
457
2019
638
2018
296
2017
297
2016
408
King George’s Medical University, Lucknow:
Year
Closing Rank
2020
1800
2019
908
2018
703
2017
725
2016
506
Stanley Medical College, Chennai:
Year
Closing Rank
2020
5253
2019
4572
2018
3520
2017
3,848
2016
2,264
Pt. Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak:
Year
Closing Rank
2020
6573
2019
1825
2018
1178
2017
1481
2016
1035
Grant Medical College and Sir JJ Group of Hospitals, Mumbai:
Year
Closing Rank
2020
2828
2019
1329
2018
1122
2017
1018
2016
408
The Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS) conducts the NEET counselling for all India quota (AIQ) seats on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Of the total, 15% of seats in every college are offered for AIQ, however, the rest of 85% of seats are available for state domicile.