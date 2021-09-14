NEET 2021 Leak after JEE Main Scam, Students Demand Re-exam, Investigation

A day after the medical entrance, eight have been arrested for allegedly cheating at the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021. Earlier, there were reports of a possible NEET paper leak as well. Following the recent reports, aspirants of NEET have now taken to Twitter to highlight the issue. With the hashtag #neetleak, the candidates have demanded a re-exam as well as a high-level inquiry into the matter.

This comes after the recent JEE Main scam case wherein an entire exam centre in Sonipat, Haryana was allegedly hacked. As per reports, a private firm had allegedly taken the exam on behalf of students remotely and the candidates paid Rs15-20 lakh to do so.

Honestly it was like we are giving #neet which will be #neat and #clean but,reality is something else.It should be called #cheating exam.A wasteful of time,hardwork,parent’s hope, everything which we all given to complete our dreamWell conducted by #NTA #RENEET2021 #neetleak— Pranav Tiwari (@PranavT61485661) September 14, 2021

@DG_NTA it’s your duty to make sure that your system is working with honesty or not.the invigilaters are included in #neetleak .you broke our heart its cost our mental piece hazaro bache depressed ho jate h 590+ aane k bad bhi repeat krre hote h tut chuke hote h but phir they do— mahak (@mahak22153749) September 14, 2021

Aspirants of both NEET 2021 and JEE Main 2021 have taken to the social media platform with #CBIforNEET demanding a fair trial for the aspirants. They have demanded reevaluation as well.

Its time to demand for phase 2, AND A THOROUGH INVESTIGATION!! #CBIforNTA #CBIforNEET #OperationNEET— DALE ALEXANDER NUNEZ (@dale_alexander1) September 12, 2021

#OperationNEET All the best to all my fellow aspirants. We don’t know what will happen tomorrow. Whatever happens, just remember one thing, at the end of the day, truth will win! We will come back stronger than ever to demand our rights! #WeDemandNEETPhase2 #CBIforNEET #CBIforNTA— Cheryl (@Cherylbinoy) September 11, 2021

ज़िंदा वही है जिसके हौशलों के तरकस में कोशिशों की तीर बची है IBest wishes to all for tomorrow ‼️..Yes nothing happened even after the scam, but don’t worry, @DG_NTA is not going to rule anymore!!...Let’s meet after 5 pm tomorrow!!!#OperationNEET #CBIforNTA #CBIforNEET— Awarah Ladka (@awarah_ladka) September 11, 2021

According to officials, in the case of NEET 2021 paper leak, among the eight arrested, one was a candidate who appeared for the exam and seven others helped her cheat. An 18-year-old candidate Dineshwari Kumari along with invigilator Ram Singh, is in charge of the exam centre’s administration unit Mukesh, Dineshwari’s uncle, and four others were also nabbed in connection with the case, DCP Richa Tomar told on Monday. The candidate was to pay Rs 30 lakh to the accused.

