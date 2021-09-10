NEET 2021 Leaked? Officials Deny Breach in Medical Entrance Exam

Days ahead of the medical entrance exam - NEET 2021 - social media is abuzz with news of an alleged paper leak. Twitter is flooded with reactions to an alleged medical college admissions scandal. The reports surfaced after a TV news channel aired an episode on an investigation revealing a mafia behind the same. However, none of the reports has any question paper claiming to be the question paper of the upcoming exam.

Notably, during the three-hour-long telecast, the network says that it does ‘not confirm’ claims. When news18.com approached officials, they denied having received any such complaints and said that these are rumours. “It’s fake. Students are advised not to believe such news," said officials who said that there has not been any irregularity or breach in the security systems either.

Rumours could have taken flight as the NTA has recently reissued admit cards for NEET. The NTA says the revised admit cards were released as some students were facing issues with postcard images.

Further, there was a breach reported in one of the JEE Main exam centres. In the JEE scam, a private coaching institute had allegedly hacked one of the exam centres of JEE Main. As per the CBI investigations, the hackers used to attempt exams on behalf of students while sitting at a far off location. As per the CBI investigation, this was a working scandal where the coaching centres were demanding Rs 12 to Rs 15 lakh per student.

Notably, the NEET question paper was allegedly leaked in 2017 and five people were arrested in the case. The group of people used to promise admissions for students in medical colleges under management quota, as per the police investigation in 2017.

The news comes after months-long protests from a section of students demanding postponement of NEET. After the Supreme Court dismissed the plea to postpone the medical exam, now the exam will be held as per the schedule on September 12. Officials said there will not be any delays in the exam.

