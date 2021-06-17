NEET 2021 Likely to be Discussed as Tamil Nadu CM Meets PM Modi Today

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. The meeting which is expected to take place today evening at around 5 pm. While there are several topics of discussion, a discussion on the medical entrance exam - National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) - is also expected to take place.

Stalin is against conducting any national-level entrance exam amid the pandemic. He had earlier written a letter urging PM Modi asking for the cancellation of NEET 2021 due to the pandemic. NEET is scheduled to be held on August 1, however, application forms for the same are not yet released. Every year around 15 lakh students appear for NEET.

In the letter, CM Stalin had decided that admissions to professional, arts, and science courses will be based on the marks students receive in the class 12 exams following demands made by educationists, parents, teachers, and medical professionals.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, “conducting all national level entrance exams for any professional course would be detrimental to the health and well-being of students," he had written to PM Modi.

In the letter, he also added that Tamil Nadu may be allowed to fill all professional seats including MBBS solely on the basis of marks obtained by students in class 12. The evaluation criteria for preparing the result is yet to be announced by the state board, TN DGE.

