NEET 2021 LIVE updates: Twitter Trends #BanNEET as Aspirants Dies of Suicide

NEET 2021 LIVE updates: Last year, Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab and Uttar Pradesh’s Akansha Singh topped NEET 2020 by scoring full 720 marks. Those who score at least 50 percentile in NEET will be considered as pass, however, candidates will be selected based on merit-based on counselling. Counselling for college admissions will be done by MCC soon after the result.

This year, several changes were introduced in the medical entrance exam including offering exams in local languages. NEET 2021 is conducted in over 13 languages including English. The exam pattern offered the internal choice to students for the first time. This was offered as relaxation due to COVID-19.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here