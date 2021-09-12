NEET 2021 LIVE updates: Twitter Trends #BanNEET as Aspirants Dies of Suicide

NEET 2021 LIVE updates: After a lot of controversies the much-awaited NEET 2021 was held today. Over 16 lakh candidates had applied to appear for the exam. A record-high number of students took the exam amid the pandemic. The exam was held amid COVID-19 precautions. With the pen and paper exam over, now estimates are being made on the result date following which medical admissions will start.
Soon after the exam, there has been a demand to ban the medical entrance exam. Twitter has been trending #BanNEET after a 19-year-old aspirant died by suicide. He was afraid of failing the medical entrance exam. Tamil Nadu has already been demanding the cancellation of a centralised exam and they demand that there should be multiple state-level tests for medical admissions like in engineering.
Meanwhile, two days ahead of the exam, NEET was marred by controversy as a section of media claimed that NEET question paper has been leaked. While the authorities have rubbished such claims stating that they have not observed any breach in security systems, students and other stakeholders are still demanding an investigation.
Students who get admissions based on NEET perform worse in MBBS: Survey
Students who get admission in medical schools based on NEET score tend to perform worse than those who take admission based on class 12 scores. This is one of the finds of a committee set up by the Tamil Nadu government to analyse NEET as an entrance test for medical admissions. The committee found that on average, a student has to spend anywhere between Rs 1.2 lakhs to Rs 5 lakhs per year for NEET coaching. Those who come from affluent families tend to perfrom better as the test is more inclined towards coaching prepared.
Why Tamil Nadu Govt Wants to Scrap NEET?
Tamil Nadu govt claims that a centralised exam is not the right way of assessing future doctors. NEET is dangerous to the robust public health system prevailing in Tamil Nadu. Those who get admitted based on NEET are primarily from urban, affluent, educated families, reveals a report by a special panel set up by the Tamil Nadu govt. Justice AK Rajan committee comprises of nine members including the state Health Secretary, Director of Medical Education. The committee received around 90000 responses from the public about the impact of NEET. The committee had worked for a month to submit a 165-page report to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The report is yet to be made public.
Twitter Demands #BanNEET
Less than 30 minutes after the exam, Twitter has trended #BanNEET. The trend started after a 19-year-old medical aspirant died of suicide. He was fearful of failure in the medical entrance exam. He was a son of a farmer and hailed from the rural side of Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu govt has been demanding cancellation of the centralised exam since long claiming it is not fair for students from underprivileged backgrounds.
Claiming NEET not fair exam, DMK demand cancellation
The DMK government had had earlier proposed to abolish NEET and will be introducing a bill to exempt the state from NEET for MBBS admissions. The government has been pressuring the centre that the exam puts rural aspirants at a distinct disadvantage.
NEET Aspirant Dies of Suicide
A 19-year aspirant of the medical entrance exam - NEET 2021, Dhanush, took his own life hours before the exam fearing he would not pass the exam, sources from the police told News18.com. The son of a farmer in Salem, Tamil Nadu, Dhanush had given the test twice before, however, had failed to pass the medical entrance
NEET was leaked in 2017
This is not the first time that NEET has been in controversy. Earlier too, NEET had been leaked. NEET question paper was allegedly leaked in 2017 and five people were arrested in the case. The group of people used to promise admissions for students in medical colleges under management quota, as per the police investigation in 2017.
NEET 2021 held on a new Pattern
The number of questions asked in the medical entrance exam - NEET 2021 - has been increased to allow a choice for students. While students still have attempted the same number of questions, the time given in an already time-constrained exam remains the same. Now, students have less than a minute for each question. The number of questions in the test has increased to 200 from 180 earlier. The number of questions that need to be attempted continues to be 180. The duration of the exam is 180 minutes.
NEET 2021: Age relaxation allowed for medical aspirants
As the NEET 2021 got postponed by months from its official schedule, the Madras High Court had relaxed the age restrictions for students. The Madras High Court said that when it comes to the age limit for the entrance exams like NEET, a shortage of a few days from the prescribed age qualification need not be an obstacle for students seeking admission to such courses.
NEET 2021: Cut-off Different for Reserved Category
Students need to obtain a 50 percentile score in NEET to be deemed as a pass. For candidates belonging to the reserved category, the cut-off is different. For those in the SC, ST, and OBC category the minimum marks needed is 40 percentile and for physically differently-abled candidates it is 45 percentile. Physically differently-abled candidates from a reserved category the cut-off is 40 percentile.
NEET 2021: What gave rise to exam leak buzz
Exam leak issue could have also taken flight as the NTA has recently reissued admit cards for NEET. The NTA says the revised admit cards were released as some students were facing issues with postcard images, however, there were many concerns as the changes were made only days ahead of exam.
Days ahead of the medical entrance exam - NEET 2021 - social media is abuzz with news of an alleged paper leak. The reports surfaced after a TV news channel aired an episode on an investigation revealing a mafia behind the same. However, none of the reports has any question paper claiming to be the question paper of the upcoming exam.
NEET 2021 Held for Record High Number of Students
One of the highest numbers of students has applied to appear for the medical entrance exam this year. Over 16 lakh students have applied for NEET 2021. Amid a high number of students appearing for the exam, the NTA has claimed to have increased exam centre numbers and put strict covid-19 guidelines in place.
NEET 2021 LIVE updates: Last year, Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab and Uttar Pradesh’s Akansha Singh topped NEET 2020 by scoring full 720 marks. Those who score at least 50 percentile in NEET will be considered as pass, however, candidates will be selected based on merit-based on counselling. Counselling for college admissions will be done by MCC soon after the result.
This year, several changes were introduced in the medical entrance exam including offering exams in local languages. NEET 2021 is conducted in over 13 languages including English. The exam pattern offered the internal choice to students for the first time. This was offered as relaxation due to COVID-19.
