NEET 2021: Maharashtra Govt to Conduct Review Meeting on Scrapping of Medical Entrance

The government of Maharashtra will hold a review meeting this week regarding the scrapping of the medical entrance exam - National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). The President of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee had earlier written a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asking him to scrap the exam for state-based students. The meeting will be conducted to review the proposal.

In his letter, the committee wrote that like Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra should also consider offering admissions to medical colleges based on class 12 scores adding that it would be an ‘injustice’ for students of state boards as NEET is skewed towards those from central bards like CBSE, CISCE.

NEET is the only gateway for admissions to medical and dental colleges in India.

The Tamil Nadu government had passed a bill in the Assembly seeking exemption of state-based students from NEET. It also released a report highlighting the social and economic impacts of implementing the exam and said that it favored those students coming from affluent families and not the weaker sections. The exam is “anti-social, anti-disadvantaged, and anti-education," the report read.

The 165-page report titled ‘Impact of NEET on Medical Admissions in Tamil Nadu’ submitted by the AK Ranjan committee said that due to the high fee structure of the medical exam coaching centres, 95% of students of the Tamil Nadu State Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE) are unable to afford it. There are more than 400 active coaching centers in TN at present. Three NEET aspirants died by suicide due to fear of medical entrance this year.

