NEET 2021: Major Changes Introduced in Medical Entrance Test This Year

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 applications have begun after a long wait of lakhs of medical aspirants. will be conducted on September 12 and the online registrations have already begun. This year, several changes have been introduced to the exam from differences in paper patterns to the mode of the exam. Here’s a look at all the changes introduced this year to the undergraduate medical entrance exam:

NEET 2021 in regional languages

The number of languages the exam will be conducted in has been increased to 13. Apart from English and Hindi, the NEET 2021 will also be held in Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Punjabi. Students need to select their language preferences while filling the online application form.

NEET 2021 new exam pattern

Although like every year, the exam will be held in the pen and paper mode, unlike other years, examinees will be given more internal choices. They will be provided with an OMR sheet to mark their answers. The question pattern will be in MCQ format wherein students will get four answers, out of which they will have to circle the correct answer with a ballpoint pen.

The test will feature two sections for all the subjects — physics, chemistry, zoology, and botany subjects. While section A will have 35 questions, section B will have 15 questions. Candidates will be given an option to attempt any 10 questions in section B. Each question will carry four marks and one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

NEET 2021 exam dates changed

The NEET 2021 was earlier scheduled to be held on August 1 but later postponed due to the pandemic by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Last year too, the exam was delayed and conducted on September 13.

NEET 2021 exam centres increased

To ensure social distancing norms, the number of examination cities has been increased from 155 to 198. The number of examination centres will also be increased. Last year, there were 3862 centres to conduct the exams. Staggered time slots will be maintained during entry and exit as well as contactless registration will be done at the exam centre.

NEET 2021 new exam centre for Middle East student community

The Indian community students in the middle east will now get an exam centre in Kuwait, the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had tweeted. “Registrations for the NEET(UG) 2021 has started on http://ntaneet.nic.in from 5:00 pm today. For the first time in the history of NEET (UG) exam and in order to facilitate the Indian student community in the middle east, an examination centre has been opened in Kuwait," he said.

