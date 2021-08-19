NEET 2021 MDS Counselling From Tomorrow: Know Documents Needed, Admission Process

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is all set to begin the counselling for admission to MDS courses. Candidates who have cleared the medical entrance exam can start registering for Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) admissions from August 20 onwards at the official website, mcc.nic.in. The committee has already released the detailed schedule on its official website.

According to the schedule, NEET MDS counselling 2021 registrations will remain open till August 24. The NEET MDS 2021 counselling will be conducted in two rounds. Applicants will need a valid email id and mobile number to register themselves for NEET MDS counselling 2021.

NEET MDS 2021 counselling: Registration Process

Step 1: Students need to register at the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Once you go to the homepage, click on the MDS counselling registration 2021 link after it is activated

Step 3: Next, fill in the necessary details including a valid mobile number and an email id

Step 4: Pay the registration fee of Rs 1000 and submit. Once done, save the registered login credentials

After the MDS counselling registration, candidates will have to choose the seat and colleges in order of preferences from the available options.

MDScounselling 2021: List of Documents Required

The candidates will need original as well as a copy of the following documents:

— Admit Card from NBE

— Result/Rank Letter from NBE

— Mark Sheets of MBBS/BDS 1st, 2nd & 3rd Professional Examinations

— MBBS/BDS Degree Certificate/Provisional Certificate

— Internship Completion Certificate/Certificate from the Head of Institution or College that the candidate shall complete the Internship by March 31of the year of admission

— Permanent/Provisional Registration Certificate issued by MCI or DCI/State Medical or Dental Council

— High School/Higher Secondary Certificate/Birth Certificate as proof of date of birth

— Valid id proof like PAN Card, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport or Aadhaar Card

— Caste/category certificate, if applicable

After completing registration, students will have the option to select their course and college of choice. The choice filling and locking will be conducted from August 21 to 24. Next, the committee will upload the seat allotment list on August 25 as per the preferences made by the applicants and their scores. Furthermore, students will have to accept the seat and download the acceptance letter.

