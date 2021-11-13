NEET 2021: Most Toppers from Rajasthan Board, CBSE's Performance Declines in Medical Entrance

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has lost its position as the top-performing board in the medical entrance exam - NEET this year. Most of the students including toppers have been from CBSE for the past few years, so much so that Tamil Nadu in its report to analyse NEET claimed that the medical entrance exam is biased towards the central board.

In a contrast, as many as 66.5 per cent of students who cleared the medical entrance exam this year are from state boards. CBSE accounts for only 39 per cent of the top two lakh students in the medical entrance test.

Rajasthan Leads the Pack

The Rajasthan Board leads the pack with as many as 19.8 per cent of students who made it to the 1 lakh ranks in NEET hailing from RBSE. Rajasthan Board is followed by Odisha with 14.9 per cent of students in the top one lakh and CBSE is pegged at third spot with 14.5 per cent.

State-wise, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have the highest number of candidates in the 1-10,000 ranking. In fact, apart from Rajasthan and UP, five states including Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, have more than 6,000 candidates in the 1-1,00,000 rank cohort.

Tamil Nadu, along with the other 18 states, has witnessed a decline in the qualification percentage. However, the state has recorded the highest number of candidates ever in the top 1 lakh.

Pass percentage-wise too, AMU has the highest number of students clearing the exam

Board Pass Percent AMU 84.6% CBSE 73.9% CISCE 71.7% APBIE 64.5% TSBIE 63.1% RBSE 61.8% Gujarat Board 58.2% JKBOSE 56.5% WB Board 55% Haryana Board 54.8%

(Data Source: TOI report)

A lot of states have witnessed a reduction in qualification rates in comparison to 2019. Andhra Pradesh’s qualification rate dipped by 6.2%, followed by Bihar (6.5%), Kerala (7.1%), and Manipur (12.5%). This is not it, a total of 18 boards recorded a decline in qualification rates in comparison to 2019. The list includes three national boards, CBSE, NIOS, and CISCE.

