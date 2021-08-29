NEET 2021: NSUI Writes Letter to Education Ministry, Seek Postponement

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) president Neeraj Kundan has written to the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan requesting him to reschedule the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2021 as various other entrance exams are clashing with the medical entrance. The exam is scheduled to be held on September 12.

“The current examination date of NEET UG is 12th September. The exam requires rigorous preparation and objective examination tests many aspects of learning. Hence, a student needs to be in top form to perform well in such kind of examination," Kundan wrote in the letter.

In the letter, the NSUI president wrote a series of entrances and when they are going to be held. While ICAR will be held from September 7 to 9, CBSE physics will be on September 9, and math on September 13. COMEDK will be on September 14, OJEE to begin from September 6, Maharashtra CET from September 4.

“The problem here is that there are many other exams schedule around 12th September, which are subjective in nature, which may break the concentration of a student," he wrote in the letter.

He further requested the Education Minister to reschedule the examination “keeping in mind the mentioned exams and keep a window of 7-14 days so that students can focus well on the examination," he added.

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has said that the medical entrance exam will not be postponed. Hence, a large section of students has taken to Twitter to demand postponement of the exam. According to the aspirants, not only is NEET 2021 clashing with other exams but since the exam pattern has been changed, students claim they need more time to prepare for the exam.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here