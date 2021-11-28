NEET 2021 Odisha Counselling Today, How to Get Admissions

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) cell will conduct the state NEET 2021 counselling from November 29 in online mode. The examination authorities will release the merit list on the basis of the scores obtained in the medical entrance exam. As many as 85 per cent of seats fall under the state quota.

A total of three rounds of Odisha NEET counselling 2021 will be conducted along with a mop-up round for admissions to the medical and dental courses in the state. The merit list and counselling process of Odisha NEET 2021 will be conducted on the official website at ojee.nic.in.

Also read| NEET 2021 Counselling to Start Soon, NTA Releases Important Notice

OJEE 2021: Documents needed for counselling

— Class 10, 12 mark sheet and passing certificate

— Original government-issued id such as Aadhar card, voter card, etc

— School leaving certificate

— NEET 2021 admit card

— NEET 2021 result

— Certificate of domicile, if applicable

— Category certificate, if applicable

— Passport size photograph

OJEE 2021: Counselling process

Once the OJEE 2021 counselling schedule is released, candidates will have to register themselves on the official website. After the counselling, eligible candidates will be required to go through a document verification session. For this round, the students will have to report to the designated verification centre along with the required documents.

Those who clear the document verification round successfully will have to be called for choice filling and locking on the official portal. In this round, the Odisha MBBS 2021 counselling applicants will have to fill their choices of courses and colleges according to their priority. After filling out choices, students are also required to lock their choices also.

Read| Send Bill to Scrap NEET to President: Stalin Urges Tamil Nadu Governor

On the basis of choices made, the availability of seats in the respective colleges, merit rank, reservation categories, the candidates will be allotted seats for the Odisha MBBS and dental college admission. Thereafter, candidates will have to either “freeze" or “float" their allotted seat.

Those who are satisfied with their allotted seat will have to reserve their seat by uploading their documents, paying the application fee, and reporting to the allotted college. Candidates who wish to participate in further rounds of Odisha NEET counselling 2021 will have to float their seat allotment.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.