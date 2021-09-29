NEET 2021: Plea in Supreme Court Seeking Cancelation of Medical Entrance Test, Re-Exam

A Plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021. A Group of medical aspirants in a writ petition have demanded that the exam should be held again to “protect the interest of genuine, deserving, and meritorious" candidates. The exam was held on September 12, however, controversies regarding the same started days before with claims of paper being leaked. On exam day too the question paper was found floating on WhatsApp in which a Jaipur-based student was found guilty.

An alleged racket is also been investigated. As per reports, CBI is investigating a racket of impersonators who took the medical entrance exam in exchange for money. These people used to allegedly forge admit cards and take exams disguised as a student and the involvement of such individuals in the recent exam is also being investigated.

The plea has been filled by advocate Mamata Sharma who also fought for the cancellation of CBSE board exams in 2020. The plea has also sought directions from the Ministry of Education, National Testing Agency, and National Medical Commission to enhance the security protocols in the exam. The plea also seeks response from NTA on why the exam should not be cancelled after the alleged cheating scandals.

Earlier, a group of aspirants had submitted a representation to the NTA demanding a re-exam and a CBI investigation into the scam in the medical entrance.

Students further claimed that they had submitted another representation before the exam was conducted on September 12, on September 7, however, received no response on the same.

While the candidates called the cheating “a matter of grave concern regarding the student’s future and a breach of sanctity and security of the examination," they also pointed that the change in exam pattern “caused stress among students" and they need more time to prepare and have thus sought re-exam.

“We need some more time to adapt ourselves to the new exam pattern since this was the medical entrance exam held across the country only once a year," the students wrote. However, the NTA had clarified the change in exam pattern was due to the reduced syllabus across boards for Class 12 students for the past academic year.

They also gave instances of special cases when the medical entrance was conducted twice in a year in the representation. In 2015, Supreme Court had directed CBSE, the then conducting body for the All India Pre Medical Test (AIPMT) to re-conduct the exam.

