NEET 2021 Postponement: Rahul Gandhi Joins Students' Demands, Says Hold Exam in October

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 has been scheduled for September 12. The aspirants have been raising concerns regarding the examination dates. They have asked the authorities to hold the exam in October instead of September. Many of them also took to Twitter to voice their opinion.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also come out in support of these students. He said that the Narendra Modi-led government is not paying attention to the demands of the NEET aspirants.

In his tweet, he accused PM Modi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan of not doing the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of students. The leader also used the hashtag ‘#PostponeNEETUGSeptToOctober.’ This hashtag is being used by the students on social media in order to make their voices heard.

“NEET aspirants raising their voice since long time but neither PM Modi nor

@dpradhanbjp are listening them. This is not the time to do PM ke #MannKiBaat, in this hard time we have to listen #StudentsKeMannKiBaat. And they demand to #PostponeNEETUGSeptToOctober," he tweeted. (sic)

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar in a reply to the queries posed by Chennai South MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Villupuram MP D Ravikumar in Lok Sabha said that NEET will be conducted with all due precautions.

The minister mentioned that the temperature of all those who enter the examination centre will be checked and wearing masks at all times will be made compulsory. The minister also assured that all precautionary measures against coronavirus will be adopted without fail.

Considering the pandemic situation, the authorities have also made the decision to increase the number of exam centres for the upcoming competitive exam. The reason behind this is to avoid crowding and ensure that the candidates do not have to travel very long distances for reaching the exam venue.

Pawar also said that the candidates will be issued with a Covid e-pass for convenient travel. Those aspirants whose body temperature is not normal will be asked to give the exam in a separate isolation lab. All those appearing for the exam will be provided with a protective gear safety kit comprising a face mask, a face shield, and a hand sanitiser.

