NEET 2021 Postponement Speculations Fume as Application Form Yet to be Out

NEET 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on August 1, however, 45 days left to the exam, and the application forms are yet to be released. This has led to speculations that the medical entrance exam might be postponed. Usually, forms are out at least 60 days ahead of the exams. Every year, around 15 lakh students appear for NEET from across the country, since the exam is held in a pen and paper mode, there are concerns over how it will be held during the pandemic.

Students are joined by many academicians and politicians in demanding the cancelation of the medical entrance exams. Recently, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin had demanded the cancelation of NEET 2021. In a letter addressed to PM, Stalin said, “conducting national level entrance exams for any professional course would be detrimental to the health and well-being of students."

In the meeting between Stalin and Modi yesterday, NEET was one of the expected topics of discussion, however, there is no official statement yet. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has also set up a committee to examine the impact of NEET on medical admissions. The committee has also sought public opinion on the matter.

A section of students has taken to social media raising demand for postponement of NEET till October. The demand has been rising for a long time now, however, there is no update on the medical entrance exams while other exams including CLAT, JEE Main etc have been postponed due to the pandemic. NEET PG too has been postponed.

Earlier the Ministry of Education had said that there will be a change in the exam pattern in NEET on lines of JEE Main. NEET students can be expected to be given relaxations and internal choices, however, there is no clarity in terms of the detailed exam pattern.

Among changes, this year, the government has decided to allot five MBBS seats to children of COVID-warriors through NEET counseling.

