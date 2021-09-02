NEET 2021 Preparation Guide: How to Spend Last 10 Days to Strengthen Concepts

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 for medical aspirants is going to be conducted on September 12. It is the single gateway for admission to medical colleges, hence candidates will require perseverance and effective preparation to ace NEET. Over 16 lakh students register for medical entrance each year.

According to the revised examination pattern, NEET 2021 will consist of 200 questions from which aspirants need to answer 180 questions, each carrying 4 marks while 1 mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

While the new pattern gives an edge to candidates with regard to more alternatives and more language preferences, time management will be crucial since examinees will get less than a minute to answer each question.

Students need to have a holistic understanding of the concepts, use experiential learning for retention of concepts and practice on a regular basis to score their best. Here is a quick guide to assist candidates to help them evaluate their level of preparation.

Solve past years’ question papers a must

There is no substitute for revision. It helps in understanding difficult concepts, enhances instant recall of theories and concepts while attempting the questions. The most systematic way to test your level of preparedness is to solve the last 10 years’ papers in order to check where your strengths and weaknesses lie and address them.

Give more importance to the biology

In NEET, biology is one of the most important subjects. One needs to focus more on diagrams as pictorial knowledge improves retention power. The biology section comprises 90 questions, derived mostly from NCERT books of Class 11 and 12. Students can score maximum marks in this section, which increases their chances of acing the examination. The entire section can fetch you 360 marks.

Don’t ignore physics and chemistry either

Physics and chemistry are subjects of equal importance. Several students consider Physics as one of the toughest subjects. On the contrary, it is a high-scoring subject if students are well versed with the basic concepts. For chemistry, students need to learn diagrams and chemical equations by heart. Learning with 3D videos, simulations, and AR can help learn these subjects.

Strengthen concepts of high weightage chapters first

While students must attempt easier questions first to help tackle the time constraint, they should practice the high weightage topics so that they can focus on those should they fall short on time. One should make note of these topics and start with biology, chemistry and then move on to physics. This will increase the chance of scoring more in lesser time. Once students have attempted the easier topics, they should move on to the tougher ones and give that more time.

Don’t start new topics now

Since there is limited time, students must not start studying new topics now. It will only create confusion and fully understand new concepts and theories, requires substantial time. Instead, revise what you know and solidify your understanding of those.

Revise NCERT class 11,12 textbooks more than 3 times

To gain a competitive edge over others, it is essential to follow a study pattern. A well-planned study schedule will help students remember difficult formulae. To score well in any examination, students need to follow the right study materials and there is nothing better than NCERT textbooks of class 11 and 12 because they contain well-researched information and a vast chunk of questions come from these books.

Do not study from multiple books

To score well, one should not try to refer to multiple books towards the end as it can cause confusion and panic. Given that only a few days are left, students must study in a disciplined manner and focus on NCERT textbooks. As long as you remain calm and focus on streamlining preparation, NCERT books can equip you sufficiently to perform well.

Give mock tests frequently

Time management is a crucial aspect that students need to focus on few days before the examination. To enhance examination performance, students must frequently take mock tests and note the marks scored and solve the same test paper again in few weeks to tally the scores to measure progress. This exercise will help evaluate and analyze their preparation and highlight the areas which require attention.

Say no to social media

Maintaining self-discipline is of utmost priority. It is essential to keep oneself away from distractions like social media, television, movies, etc. Instead, one should indulge in a hobby or physical exercise for de-stressing.

Take care of your health

Since success at NEET exams will be the stepping-stone of students’ future aspirations, one must take good care of his/her own self including both mental and physical fitness. Students must have an adequate amount of sleep every day. One must eat healthily and have a balanced diet thus mitigating the risk of falling sick due to the pressure. One must remember that to get a good score, the brain needs to be relaxed and refreshed as well. Take a walk to get some fresh air in order to take a break and re-energise yourself. Finally, maintain a positive outlook and proactive approach.

— Written by Charu Noheria, Co-Founder and COO, Practically

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here