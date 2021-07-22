NEET 2021: Preparation Tips for the Medical Entrance Exam as per New Exam Pattern

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) every year has over 15 lakh applications for a pragmatic race towards admissions to around 1.5 lakh seats across different medical and dental colleges in the country.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) and the central government have recently finalised the dates for the NEET 2021 which is scheduled to be held on September 12. A new exam pattern has also been declared. With more than a month left, the medical aspirants must ramp up their preparation strategies for a tougher competition this year.

While the NTA has made a few amendments to the NEET UG 2021, the exam will be conducted offline mode. In a first this year, each subject — physics, chemistry, botany, and zoology — will consist of two sections A & B. While all the 35 questions in section A are mandatory to attend, aspirants will have a choice of attempting any 10 questions out of 15 in section B. A total of 180 questions needs to be answered in three hours with total marks remaining unchanged. The syllabus includes the complete NCERT curriculum from physics, chemistry, zoology, and biology of classes 11 and 12.

Effective preparation inculcates beating the stress out and focus on the revision and not starting anything afresh. Previous year NEET exam analysis suggests that the difficulty level was of moderate level and physics (numerical questions) seemed to be the toughest subjects to attempt. In biology, students appearing last year found zoology to be easier than botany.

NEET 2021: Important Topics

— Work, power energy, rotational motion, thermodynamics, and SHM from physics

— Equilibrium, thermodynamics, electrochemistry kinetics, alkyl halides alcohols phenols aldehydes hydrocarbons, inorganic; complex compound p block elements in chemistry

— Animal diversity, a structural organisation in animals, cell biology and cell division, biomolecules, human physiology, human reproduction, and reproductive health are some of the important aspects from biology

Qualifying and scoring high is necessary to get the college of your choice. But it is very important to know what to study and how to study in less time. Here are some tips to ensure success in the upcoming exam:

Adherence to a revision plan – With the clock ticking, revision plays the most important role in deciding the performance. Ample of time is provided amid the subsequent lockdowns, serious aspirants must have completed the syllabus and started the revision of the important topics by now. While revising the chapters, just go through the already studied topics and chapters so that you will be able to remember them for a longer time. Making a systematic revision plan and adhering will ensure conceptual clarity as well as topic-wise aiding them in better performance and ranking.

Focus on concept clarity – Instead of mugging up information, it is important to keep the concepts clear. If the concepts are clear students can come up with the right answers as well for the tricky questions, especially in physics and chemistry. Always clear your doubts from teachers, mentors, peers. Don’t hesitate in asking questions. It is a good habit as no matter what, asking questions will always clear your doubts.

Focus on Time Management — Spending too much time on questions that you are uncomfortable with will lead to time scarcity to solve the easy ones and hence while practicing mock tests focus should also be given to the problem-solving ability. Right strategy along with time management plays a pivotal role in deciding the exam results. So, practice enough to be quick to adapt to the level of the paper and act promptly.

The right strategy and time management play a vital role in deciding the rank for an aspirant. The remaining weeks should be wisely used for revision, maintaining speed & increasing accuracy to solve a particular problem, identifying the weaker areas, and correcting them.

- Written by Saurabh Kumar, Academics Director, Vidyamandir Classes

