NEET 2021 Rank 23 Holder Pavit Singh Says Covid-19 Fueled Dream of Becoming Doctor

NEET 2021 Rank 23 Holder Pavit Singh Says Covid-19 Fueled Dream of Becoming DoctorNEET 2021 Rank 23 Holder Pavit Singh Says Covid-19 Fueled Dream of Becoming DoctorWhile many students complain that school closure, shift to online classes led by the pandemic have negatively impacted their preparations, for 18-year-old Pavit Singh from Chandigarh the pandemic was a motivating factor. Singh has bagged the All India Rank (AIR) 23 in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021. The pandemic, said the topper, motivated her to keep up the preparations and crack the medical entrance.

“Becoming a doctor was my childhood dream but the Covid-19 pandemic made me realise the serious responsibilities of my pursuit. It further affirmed my decision to become a doctor to help others,” said Pavit. The young genius has scored 710 out of 720 in NEET 2021, the result of which was announced on November 1.

Also Read | Binged Netflix, Studied 4 Hours a Day But Still Scored 720/720: Meet NEET 2021 Topper Who Bent All Rules

Calling her mother, who is a doctor, her biggest idol, Pavit said, “I have seen my mother work at her hospital since I was a child. Back then, even though I did not understand her work, I was fascinated by it. At home, I would dress up in a doctor’s coat, wear a stethoscope and prepare made-up medical prescriptions."

No Stringent Schedule

The 18-year-old, who was enrolled in the Allen and Vedantu Institute for her medical exam preparation, said that there are many ways students prepare for the NEET. While some study for long hours without taking breaks, she preferred to “not compromise on her hobbies” while being focused on her goal.

“During my preparation, I did not have a stringent schedule. Every day was different — seven-eight hours of fixed sleep, three-four hours of relaxation, which included either watching my favourite TV shows or listening to music and even going out on evening walks with my mother. I would study in the remaining hours, and during that, I would be focused," added Pavit, who has cleared NEET in her first attempt.

Solving Tests Helped

Talking about her preparation for NEET and her 12th board exams, the student of Shishu Niketan School said that she mostly prepared from NCERT books for her boards, and for NEET, she either used her coaching material or went online.

“Now there is an enormous amount of material available online that can help students prepare for NEET. Students don’t need to enrol in big coaching institutes as now there are so many online classes that can help them prepare for the exams,” she added.

Read | Unhappy with Previous Rank, Uttar Pradesh Boy Appears for NEET Again Gets Rank 4

Online classes, which became a norm during the pandemic, were not new to her, but the online tests were especially difficult. “I was more anxious about filling my OMR sheet. For NEET 2021 exam, now that there is an option of 20 more questions, filling OMR has become more tricky. I would suggest students practice giving mock teats on OMR sheets in advance, that will help them save time during the actual exam. This helped me a lot," she added.

Exam-day strategy

Pavit started revising her topics more than a week before the exam. On the day of the exam, she tried to relax more so that she could be more focused during the exam. “I did revise a little on the day, but to calm myself, I watched a little TV and even chatted with my grandparents," she said.

Pavit’s mother, 45-year-old Dr Brahmjyot Singh, a single mother, said, “During my preparation for MBBS, I thought the only way to get through the exams was to study for long hours. But Pavit proved me wrong. Her formula is better. Her key was to be consistent, and enjoy the journey."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.