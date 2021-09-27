CHANGE LANGUAGE
NEET 2021 Re-exam Demand Rises, Students Trend #FairNEET on Social Media

NEET 2021 paper leak was first reported in an exam centre in Rajasthan (Representative image)

NEET 2021 paper leak was first reported in an exam centre in Rajasthan (Representative image)

NEET 2021 was held on September 12 that saw over 16 lakh students appearing for the exam. Students have demanded retest amid the paper leak scam.

Aspirants of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 have been demanding re-exam of the medical entrance exam amid the paper leak scam. They have taken to the social media platform, Twitter using #FAIRNEET to voice their demands.

Aspirants have asked the authorities to cancel the exam and conduct a retest with tighter security to prevent further cheating. Students who had actually worked hard for the entrance, their efforts would go wasted, the aspirants pointed. Earlier, students were also demanding a CBI investigation into the scam.

The NEET 2021 paper leak was first reported in a centre in Rajasthan RIET college following which several arrests were made by the Rajasthan police. Several students have submitted a representation to the National Testing Agency (NTA) demanding re-exam and a CBI investigation.

Pointing to the paper, they have said it is an ‘unfortunate event’ and “a matter of grave concern regarding the student’s future and a breach of sanctity and security of the examination." NEET 2021 was held on September 12 that saw over 16 lakh students appearing for the exam.

first published:September 27, 2021, 12:18 IST