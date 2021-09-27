NEET 2021 Re-exam Demand Rises, Students Trend #FairNEET on Social Media

Aspirants of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 have been demanding re-exam of the medical entrance exam amid the paper leak scam. They have taken to the social media platform, Twitter using #FAIRNEET to voice their demands.

Aspirants have asked the authorities to cancel the exam and conduct a retest with tighter security to prevent further cheating. Students who had actually worked hard for the entrance, their efforts would go wasted, the aspirants pointed. Earlier, students were also demanding a CBI investigation into the scam.

We as an aspirants who worked so hard for the last 2.5 years and more and to others who r giving their 3rd or 4th attempt have the right to get a fair chance but the sad part is even NTA is not ready to respond.Don’t be so harsh to us.#reneet21 #FAIRNEET #fairchance— Sneha (@Snehss12) September 26, 2021

#students demands #FAIRNEET. #NEET2021 was not fairly conducted. We are against the malpractices that have been happening, for which many deservering students will get affected.We will not keep quite until we get justice.If we don’t stand united, this scams will continue.— Deeksha Aparineeta Joshi (@Love_4_Eu) September 26, 2021

We want Reneet #FAIRNEET— SAHIL GARG (@ssahilgarg) September 27, 2021

Before nta, in 2015 paper leaked but paper governing bodies accepted their mistakes and reconducted it. Now everyone knows paper was mass leaked , u know who is corrupt#FAIRNEET #NeetPaperLeaked #justiceforneetugaspairants #SAMEERA#RENEET2021 #NEET2021— Sam sam (@Samsam28573247) September 25, 2021

The NEET 2021 paper leak was first reported in a centre in Rajasthan RIET college following which several arrests were made by the Rajasthan police. Several students have submitted a representation to the National Testing Agency (NTA) demanding re-exam and a CBI investigation.

Pointing to the paper, they have said it is an ‘unfortunate event’ and “a matter of grave concern regarding the student’s future and a breach of sanctity and security of the examination." NEET 2021 was held on September 12 that saw over 16 lakh students appearing for the exam.

