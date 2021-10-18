NEET 2021 Result 2021 Soon: Check List of Top Medical Colleges in India & Abroad

NEET Result 2021: As the last date to file objections against the preliminary answer key for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 concludes, now the results can be expected anytime soon. Along with results, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will also release the final answer key at neet.nta.nic.in.
While the NTA has not released any official date yet it is expected that the NEET Result 2021 will be released in October itself. Thus, students awaiting their results will not have to wait more than two more weeks. Soon after the result will be announced, the admission process will start.
Medical college admissions are conducted by Medical Council Committee (MCC). The counselling is held in two phases - all India quota or central counselling and state-level counselling. Under all India quota students will get colleges in any state across India while under state-wise counselling, students will have to apply for each state separately.
NEET Result 2021: Best Medical Colleges in India
Before applying for admissions, here is a list of top colleges across India as per the NIRF ranking -
Rank 1: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi
Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh
Rank 3: Christian Medical College, Vellore
Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
Rank 5: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow
Rank 6: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore
Rank 7: Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
Rank 8: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry
Rank 9: King George`s Medical University, Lucknow
Rank 10: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
Rank 11: Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram
Rank 12: Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, New Delhi
Rank 13: St John’s Medical College, Bengaluru
Rank 14: Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai
Rank 15: Aligarh Muslim University
Rank 16: Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital, Chennai
Rank 17: Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi
Rank 18: Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi
Rank 19: Dr D Y Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune
Rank 20: SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai
Rank 21: Siksha `O` Anusandhan, Bhubaneswar
Rank 22: Lady Hardinge Medical College, Delhi
Rank 23: Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore
Rank 24: JSS Medical College, Mysore
Rank 25: Jamia Hamdard, Delhi
NEET Result 2021: Best Medical Colleges Abroad
According to QS Ranking 2021, the best colleges abroad and in India are as per the following -
Rank 1: Harvard University
Rank 2 University of Oxford
Rank 3: Stanford University
Rank 4: University of Cambridge
Rank 5: Johns Hopkins University
Rank 6: Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
Rank 7: University of California, San Francisco
Rank 8: Karolinska Institutet
Rank 9: University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)
Rank 10: UCL
Rank 11: Yale University
Rank 12: Imperial College London
Rank 13: University of Toronto
Rank 14: University of Pennsylvania
Rank 15: University of Washington
Rank 16: Columbia University
Rank 17: Duke University
Rank 18: University of California, San Diego
Rank 19: University of Copenhagen
Rank 20: Cornell University
Indian universities ranked in the list are as follows -
Rank 248: AIIMs, Delhi
Rank 401-450: University of Delhi
Rank 451-500: PGIMER
While NEET is mandatory for being eligible to seek admissions, every college also has its own cut-off as well. Considering this year’s exam had tricky questions, experts believe that the cut-off could decline for top colleges. To be eligible for counselling students need to score at least 50 percentile marks.
