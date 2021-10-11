NEET 2021 Result Delayed? Phase 2 Application Window Extended

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date of the application correction window of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 up to October 13, 11:50 pm. The details of the first and second phases of the NEET 2021 application form can be edited during this period. NTA is expected to release the answer key after the application edit facility closes. The NEET results are usually out within a month of the exams. This year, the medical entrance was held on September 12.

In a notice issued by the NTA, it stated that on receiving numerous requests from the candidates, the agency has decided to provide a last and final opportunity for the candidates to correct or modify the particulars of the first and second phases of the online application form for NEET 2021. Earlier, the last date to complete registration for NEET 2021 second phase was October 10.

For the NEET phase 1 application form, candidates are allowed to edit their gender, nationality, category, sub-category, and email. While all the details of NEET phase 2 registration form, including the fields, can be edited. The NTA had introduced two phases of NEET 2021 application form in order to ensure that the data of the candidates are submitted quickly.

In the second phase of NEET 2021 registration, candidates are required to fill up 57 columns with information and documents. The list includes personal information of candidates, education qualifications, and additional information. NEET 2021 phase 2 registration has to be completed before the results are announced.

The NEET 2021 aspirants who fulfilled the NEET 2021 eligibility criteria were allowed to sit in the entrance exam on September 12, conducted in the pen and paper mode. Following this, candidates were required to complete their registration. Every year, lakhs of candidates register for NTA NEET examination. This year, the NTA received more than 16 lakh NEET application forms.

In the notice, NTA advised the candidates to check, cross-check, and verify their registered e-mail addresses. It is crucial for candidates to ensure that they have mentioned their own e-mail address as NTA will send a scanned copy of the OMR Answer Sheet and Scorecard to the registered e-mail address.

