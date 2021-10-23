NEET 2021 Result Likely Before Diwali, Know Expected Cut-off Based on Past Year Trends

Medical aspirants may get their NEET scorecards as a Diwali gift as the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 by October-end or November beginning. Phase 2 of registration will continue till October 26 and students can expect the results and final answer key anytime after the deadline.

The minimum marks needed to pass the NEET is 50 percentile, however, marks needed to get admission into colleges vary every year as well as from college to college. Several experts have predicted that the marks might be lower this year as compared to last year. The cut-off scores for general category candidates were 720-147 in 2020 while for students belonging to scheduled caste, scheduled tribe, and other backward classes, the range was 146-113.

Here is a look at the previous five years category-wise NEET cut-offs for NEET -

NEET Cut-off scores 2020

General - 720-147

SC, ST, OBC - 146-113

General and PH - 146-129

OBC and PH - 128-113

SC and PH - 128-113

ST and PH - 128-113

NEET Cut-off scores 2019

General - 701-134

SC, ST, OBC - 133-107

General and PH - 133-120

ST and PH - 133-120

SC and PH - 133-120

OBC and PH - 133-120

NEET Cut-off scores 2018

General - 691-119

SC, ST, OBC - 118-96

General and PH - 118-107

ST and PH - 106-96

SC and PH - 106-96

OBC and PH - 106-96

NEET Cut-off scores 2017

General - 697-131

SC, ST, OBC - 130-107

General and PH - 130-118

OBC and PH - 130-107

SC and PH - 130-107

ST and PH - 130-107

NEET Cut-off scores 2016

General - 685 – 145

SC, ST, OBC - 678 – 118

General and PH - 474 – 131

OBC and PH - 510 – 118

SC and PH - 415 – 118

ST and PH - 339 – 118

Once, the scorecards are released, candidates will have to check the cut-off scores. The cut-off marks will be ascertained after taking various factors such as the number of students who took the exam this year, the total number of seats available, and the difficulty level of the exam. More than 16 lakh students had appeared for NEET 2021 conducted on September 12, Further, the number of seats has also been increased this year and the difficulty level has gone up.

NTA had released the NEET 2021 provisional answer key on October 15 at the official website neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can calculate their scores by awarding themselves four marks for every right answer and deducting one mark for every wrong answer.

