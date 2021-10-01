NEET 2021 Results May be Delayed, Answer Key Expected Soon

The National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 results are usually announced a month after the exam is held. Since this year, the exam was held on October 12, the result was expected on September 12, however, the National Training Agency (NTA) is yet to release the answer key. As per the process, a preliminary answer key is released first and students are given a window to raise objections if any against the same.

The objection so raised are studied and changes, if any, are reflected in the final answer key. The result is based on the final answer key. Once declared result will be available at ntaneet.nic.in. The NTA will also release the all India rank along with the NEET 2021 UG result. After which the counselling rounds for admissions will be held by MCC.

Students can also estimate their score after the release of the answer key. Students need to award themselves four marks for every correct answer, one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

All these procedures will take time, leading to a more than a month-long wait for NEET result. Further, media reports suggest that NEET applications have been divided into two phases. The second or final stage will also start before the declaration of the NEET-UG result. NTA is yet to update the students on the NEET Phase-2 registration date. If candidates fail to complete the formalities for Phase-2 registration of NEET 2021, the candidature will be cancelled and the NEET result of the candidate will not be declared.

This year’s result will be a bit different. The NTA has changed the tie-breaking criteria. removed the criterion to see older age as tie-breaking. the ties between two students will be resolved in this order— Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Biology subject will be given preference, followed by higher marks in Chemistry and if a tie still remains then the candidate with less proportion of attempted incorrect answers in all the subjects will be favoured.

The NEET 2021 paper consisted of 180 multiple-choice questions. The questions were based on physics, chemistry, and biology (Botany and Zoology) in which 45 MCQ had equal weightage in Physics and Chemistry section whereas there were 90 questions in the Biology section. The exam was worth 720 marks.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.