NEET 2021 Results to be Declared After October 10

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 results are expected to be declared after October 10 as the second phase of registrations will continue till then. A preliminary answer key is released first wherein students are allowed to raise objections if any and submit the same online.

Students can also calculate their scores using the answer key by awarding themselves four marks for every correct answer and deduct one mark for every wrong attempt. The result is based on the final answer key. Once the result is declared, the counselling process for the verification of documents will begin.

The medical entrance exam conducting body National Testing Agency (NTA) usually declares the results one month after the exam is held. The exam was held on September 12 this year.

Meanwhile, candidates who have already registered in the first phase and paid the examination fee online are allowed to fill up the second set of applications only at the official website — ntaneet.nic.in.

Further, the second phase of registrations will only be an additional form and no new applications will be accepted, NTA had said. Candidates are also allowed to edit the fields of the first phase including gender, nationality, e-mail address, category, sub-category, and educational qualification details. Those who do not fill up the second form, their candidature will be rejected.

NEET 2021 aspirants have been demanding the cancellation of the exam and have filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking the cancellation of the exam. They also demanded a thorough CBI investigation in the NEET 2021 paper leak scam and pointed that the hard work of meritorious students will be wasted otherwise.

