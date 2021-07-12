NEET 2021 Revised Notification to Release This Week

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 notification this week regarding the exam dates as well as when will the application process is likely to begin. The medical entrance exam that was scheduled to be held on August 1 has been postponed till further notice.

The NTA stated that it will release the notification “soon". At least 14 lakh students register every year for NEET. This year, NEET has almost doubled the number of students, hence, the number of exam centers is also expected to increase.

The exam conducted for admissions to the medical undergraduate courses in the country is a one-day exam. The syllabus of NEET will be the same as last year, former education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had said. However, the number of questions is expected to increase to offer internal choice to students this year, as per the Education Ministry.

Last year, the medical entrance was conducted in September. Usually, the application forms are released at least 60 days prior to the exam. This year, no announcement has been made yet regarding the forms.

In its latest circular, NTA said that it is “still in consultation with the concerned Stakeholders for finalizing a suitable date for the conduct of NEET (UG) – 2021, keeping in view the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic."

Aspirants of the medical entrance exam have been demanding clarity about the exam dates following the government’s announcement of the JEE Main dates for the pending third and fourth sessions of the exam. The April session of the engineering entrance exam will begin from July 20 up to July 25 while the May session will commence from July 27 to August 2.

