NEET 2021 Scores Now Applicable for Admissions to BSc Nursing

Aspirants of BSc Nursing course will now have to apply for NEET 2021. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited online applications for medical entrance for admission to undergraduate (UG) medical courses including BSc Nursing. The last date for the submission of the application form has been extended up to August 10, till 5 pm. The exam will be conducted on September 12.

Candidates willing to take admission into BSc (Nursing) must have attained 17 years as of December 31, 2021. The candidate must have passed class 12 with physics, chemistry, biology (PCB), and English. They must have obtained a minimum of 45 per cent marks in PCB. Those from state open schools recognised by the state government and the National Institute of Open School (NIOS) having passed with science subjects and English are also eligible to apply for BSc Nursing. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, or OBC must have obtained 40 per cent in PCB. English is a compulsory subject.

Candidates seeking admission into BSc (Nursing) course in various Nursing colleges has been advised by NTA to check the eligibility criteria from the respective colleges.

The decision to consider NEET score for admissions to BSc Nursing came after the recommendation of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare “regarding utilization of NEET (UG)-2021 Result by the admitting Colleges / Institutions regarding B.Sc (Hons.) Nursing Course"

“The Result of NEET (UG) - 2021 may be utilized by other Entities of Central and State Governments, in accordance with their respective eligibility criteria / other norms /applicable regulations/guidelines/ rules. The result data will also be utilized for B.Sc. (H) Nursing courses in accordance with their respective eligibility criteria / other norms /applicable regulations/guidelines/ rules," the NTA said in an official notice.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here