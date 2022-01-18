NEET 2021 State Counselling Schedule Released, Process Begins on January 27

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released the counselling schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2021 for the All India Quota and state-wise medical college seats at nmc.org.in. While the AIQ will be done by the MCC, the state counselling will be done by the respective authorities. Of the total seats, as many as 15 per cent of seats will be filled by MCC and the remaining 85 per cent of seats will be filled through state authorities.

The first round of state counselling will begin on January 27 followed by the second round, mop-up counselling, and a stray vacancy round. The entire counselling process will end on March 20.

NEET 2021 State-wise Schedule

NEET 2021 counselling 1st round — January 27 to 31

Last date of joining — February 7

2nd round of counselling — February 15 to 18

Last date of joining — February 24

Mop up round — March 7 to 10

Last date of joining — March 15

Online stray vacancy round for AIQ/central and deemed universities/ESIC/ AIIMS/JIPMER (Puducherry/Karaikal) seats — March 16

Last date of joining — March 20

Meanwhile, the AIQ counselling for 15 per cent of seats begins tomorrow, January 19. It will continue till January 28 and the last date of joining is February 4. The second counselling process begins on February 9 up till the 18th and the last date to join is February 26. The mop-up round commences on March 2 and continues till March 11. The last date to join is March 19. The stray vacancy round counselling begins on March 21 and 22 and the last date to join is March 26.

“For ensuring faithful obedience of time schedule and also keeping in view the limited time available for conducting counselling, all participating institutes/colleges are directed to treat all Saturdays/ Sundays and Gazetted Holidays as working days," the official notice reads.

After the NEET counselling process is over, students will have to report to accept the seat by paying the admission fees and reporting to the college for the further document verification process. Those who did not get the desired medical college seats and courses can float the seat and wait for the subsequent round of NEET 2021 counselling.

