NEET 2021: Supreme Court Rejects Plea to Change Exam Date

The Supreme Court rejected the plea by CBSE compartment and improvement exam students to delay NEET-UG 2021. The exam is scheduled to be held on Sunday, September 12. As per the petition, the exam date of the medical entrance will be held at a time when a few papers of the CBSE exam are being held.

While rejecting the plea, an SC bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar asked the students to approach the medical exam authority National Testing Agency (NTA) through a competent authority to consider the representation.

The court told the students that the competent authority should put forward its point of view before the NTA. SC also asked students not to use the platform of the court to put pressure on the authorities. “We cannot postpone the examination, ignoring the hard work of 16 lakh students and such important preparations of the central government. That too when the candidates have got the admit card to enter the examination hall,” the court said.

Advocate Sumanth Nookala who filed the plea said, “Definite segment of students will be affected." The plea also stated that the CBSE improvement exam students appearing for NEET would be deemed as ineligible as they have not passed the board exam yet.

The students pointed that the exam schedule makes it impossible for a student to qualify, considering NEET UG will be held in the middle of the CBSE compartment and improvement exams.

Further, petitioner lawyer Shoaib Alam pointed last year’s case when JEE was postponed and the SC had ordered NTA to conduct separate exams for students unable to take the exam. However, the court asked the petitioner to approach the NTA in this matter.

In its argument, NTA said that the non-declaration of the CBSE result would not stop the concerned students from appearing in the NEET as the results would only be required only at the counselling stage. Justice AM Khanwilkar, the lawyer for NTA said that students would be permitted to appear for the exam.

