NEET 2021: Supreme Court to Hear Plea over EWS, OBC Reservation in Medical College Admissions

The Supreme Court will hear the plea by the central government regarding the implementation of the economically weaker section (EWS) quota in medical college admisions. The Centre had approached the apex court after Madras HC observed that the 10 per cent reservation granted to EWS in all India quota (AIQ) seats of medical college would require approval by the Supreme Court.

The Madras HC on August 25, had approved the Centre’s July 29 notification regarding the 27 per cent OBC reservation for admission in the medical colleges under the all India quota (AIQ). However, in the same observation, it noted that 10 per cent EWS reservation beyond the 49 per cent cap on the reservation would require approval from the Supreme Court and till then any reservation for EWS has to be regarded as impermissible. Madras High Court made these observations while disposing of the contempt plea of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) against the Centre.

The DMK had approached the Madras HC hinting at non-compliance with the court’s order and demanded a 50 per cent reservation for OBCs since almost all seats belonged to state-run colleges. While the reservation cap is set at 49 per cent, in Tamil Nadu it goes up to 69 per cent - 50 per cent for OBCs, 18 per cent for Scheduled Castes and 1 per cent for Scheduled Tribe.

Opposing this Madras HC observation, the Centre approached SC on September 3 and its plea will now be heard by a bench comprising of justices DY Chandrachud and B V Nagarathna.

Additionally, the apex court will also be hearing separate pleas filed by Neil Aurelio Nunes and Yash Tekwani. These petitions challenged the implementation of 27 per cent reservation in medical colleges and a notice was issued to the central government in this regard.

The petition sought to squash the Center’s notification of July 29 that announced the reservation policy.

The Narendra Modi-led government has approved reservations for OBC and EWS students in AIQ for medical admissions. After clearing the NEET (both UG and PG) the students who clear the exam have to appear for counselling. The counselling takes place at both the central and state level. As many as 50% of PG and 15% of all UG seats come under the central quota or All India quota. The new reservation will be added to the AIQ segment.

