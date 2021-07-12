NEET 2021 LIVE Updates: Exam on September 12, Documents Needed to Apply

NEET 2021 LIVE updates: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 will be held on September 12 across the country, informed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradha. Within days of joining the office, Pradhan has answered the much-awaited question by students – ‘when will NEET 2021 be held?’. The application process for NEET 2021 will begin tomorrow from 5 pm onwards at ntaneet.nic.in.
Considering the COVID-19 situation, the number of exam centers and exam cities have been increased this year. “In order to ensure social distancing norms, the number of cities where the examination will be conducted has been increased from 155 to 198. The number of examination centres will also be increased from the 3862 centres used in 2020,” Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan informed
NEET 2021 exam pattern is also expected to change. It is expected that, just like JEE, for NEET 2021, the number of questions asked in each section will increase and students will have internal choices. This will be confirmed as the brochure will be released. An official statement regarding this will be announced tomorrow as the application form and brochure is released.
NEET 2021 on September 12: Here's How students reacted
With the announcement of the new exam date, students are relieved that there is some clarity regarding the medical entrance exam now. Many have taken to Twitter to thank the new Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
NEET 2021: COVID warrior quota Introduced
This year, students applying for college admissions (based on NEET 2021) will also get a new quota - COVID-19 warrior. A total of five MBBS seats under the central pool for children of Covid warriors, introducing a new category called ‘wards of Covid warriors’ for the academic year 2020-21.
NEET 2021: Ensure This Size of Image While Uploading
Students cannot upload any size od documents. While uploading it is critical that students maintain the size of document, as specified by NTA. The Scanned image of the passport size photograph of the candidate should be in JPG/JPEG format and the image size should be between 10Kb to 200Kb. For signature, the image size should be between 4Kb to 30Kb. The thumb-impression should be in JPG format image size should be between 10Kb to 50Kb. For class 10 certificate and a postcard photograph, the format is JPG and image size be between 100Kb to 300Kb, and 50Kb to 300Kb, respectively
NEET 2021: Can the exam pattern be changed?
It is expected that the NEET 2021 exam pattern will be changed this year, Earlier, under the leadership of Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had said that the ministry will allow students flexibility in both NEET and JEE exams. In JEE Main exams, the number of questions per section was increased to allow more internal choice. It is expected that the same will be done with NEET 2021.
NEET 201 to be held amid COVID protocol
NEET being a physical exam held on a single day, the same was deferred to ensure the safety of students. However, now as the number of cases are on a decline, the exam will be held amid strict COVID-19 protocol. "To ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols, face mask will be provided to all candidates at the centre. Staggered time slots during entry and exit, contactless registration, proper sanitisation, seating with social distancing etc. will also be ensured," Pradhan informed.
NEET 2021 to be held across 198 cities
NEET 2021 LIVE updates: Every year, at least 14 lakh students appear for the medical entrance exam. Students had been demanding a postponement of the exam since a couple of months now. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on August 1, however, the application forms had not been released till now. The same will be released soon. The medical entrance test has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To be eligible for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses, one needs to clear NEET.
