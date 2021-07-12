NEET 2021 LIVE Updates: Exam on September 12, Documents Needed to Apply

NEET 2021 LIVE updates: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 will be held on September 12 across the country, informed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradha. Within days of joining the office, Pradhan has answered the much-awaited question by students – ‘when will NEET 2021 be held?’. The application process for NEET 2021 will begin tomorrow from 5 pm onwards at ntaneet.nic.in.

Considering the COVID-19 situation, the number of exam centers and exam cities have been increased this year. “In order to ensure social distancing norms, the number of cities where the examination will be conducted has been increased from 155 to 198. The number of examination centres will also be increased from the 3862 centres used in 2020,” Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan informed

NEET 2021 exam pattern is also expected to change. It is expected that, just like JEE, for NEET 2021, the number of questions asked in each section will increase and students will have internal choices. This will be confirmed as the brochure will be released. An official statement regarding this will be announced tomorrow as the application form and brochure is released.