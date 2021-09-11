NEET 2021 Tomorrow Despite Exam Leak Claims, Record 16 Lakh to Take Medical Entrance

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 will be held across the country on Sunday, September 12. Two days ahead of the exam, there was a buzz about the medical entrance exam being rigged. A section of people claimed that the exam was leaked, however, the officials have denied any breach in the system. Despite the long-pending demand by students to postpone the exam, it would be held as per schedule. A record-high number of students - over 16.1 lakh - have registered to take the exam. This includes students who will be taking the test in regional language. For the first time, NEET will be held in 13 languages.

Those who clear NEET will be eligible for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS and other undergraduate medical and dental courses. The National Testing Agency is organising the NEET exam 2021 across the country. The NEET 2021 was originally scheduled for April 18, but the second wave of Covid-19 forced authorities to postpone the exam. Some people wanted more delay and even approached the Supreme Court, but the apex court refused to further postpone the exams.

“National Testing Agency is conducting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) – 2021 at different centres located in 202 cities throughout the country and abroad on 12 September 2021 (Sunday) from 02:00 to 05:00 p.m. in Pen and Paper mode,” the NTA said in its September 9 notification.

The testing agency on September 9 also issued fresh admit cards for the NEET aspirants after some of the candidates were confused about pasting their passport size photographs on the second page of the hall pass.

“The Candidates who have already downloaded the Admit Card are advised to download the Admit Card for NEET (UG)-2021 again,” the NTA said.

The NEET aspirants must note that there are several restrictions on what they can bring inside the examination hall. Candidates are allowed to carry face masks, gloves, and hand sanitiser. They can carry only a transparent water bottle. Electronic devices, heavy jewellery or any suspicious items have been banned.

