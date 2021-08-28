NEET 2021 Will Not be Postponed, Say Officials; Students Trend #JustuceforNEETUGAspirants

The national-level medical entrance exam - NEET - will not be postponed, officials from the National Testing Agency (NTA) have informed. The medical entrance exam was scheduled to be held on August 1 and on the demand of students, it was postponed to be held on September 12. A large section of students, however, is unhappy with the new dates and claim that the exam should be postponed till October.

Students have held several online protests including #DelayNEET, #RescheduleNEET, #ShiftNEET and after the ministry has not heard their demand of a further postponement, students have started a new protest online called, #JustuceforNEETUGAspirants.

The medial aspirants are demanding that the exam should be postponed because the dates are clashing with several other exams including state-level engineering entrances, CBSE class 12 board exams for private students.

Another major concern cited by students for their demand is the change in the exam pattern. NTA has tweaked the NEET 2021 exam to offer more choices to students. This means, the number of questions to be attempted remain the same, however, the number of questions asked have been increased. This will give students less than a minute to read and attempt every question. Students claim they need more time to practice or the new pattern.

Another fear being cited by students is that of the third wave of COVID-19. Experts have reported that the third wave of COVID-19 will hit India in September-October. Since NEET is a pen and paper-based exam, further, the number of students appearing for exams is at a hike of over 16 lakh which can lead to overcrowding claim students. Students also claim that if JEE Advanced (IIT Entrance) can be held in October then why not NEET?

Many students claim that they have been affected by floods and extreme weather and hence will not be able to appear on the scheduled date.

