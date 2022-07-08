NEET 2022 Admit Card: Check Reporting Time, OMR Sheet Availability & Other Rules

With only 10 days to go for the medical entrance test, students now are focusing on their preparations for D-day. Along with the academics, how one writes the exam is also crucial when stakes are as high as NEET 2022. This year, the number of applications has reached one of the highest with over 18 lakh students applying for medical entrance exams.

NEET 2022 is scheduled to be held on July 17, even as the demands to postpone the exam continue, the authorities are prepared to hold the biggest entrance exam of the year. NEET 2022 will be held across 546 cities throughout the country and 14 cities in outside India. The exam will be held from 2 PM to 5:20 PM.

This year, students have been given extra 20 minutes for the exam. This extra time can prove to be a game-changer, believe experts. NEET was designed to be a test of accuracy. The exam was high pressured because students were given only one minute to answer each question. In this scenario getting 20 minutes extra without increasing the number of questions, changes the basic fibre of the question paper.

According to information provided by NTA, students will have to report no later than 1:30 PM. If a student is wearing religious attire which is not allowed or they want to wear a jewellery item which has to report at least 2-hours ahead to ensure proper frisking.

“The candidates wearing articles or objects of faith (customary/ cultural/ religious) should report at the examination centre at least two hours before the last reporting time so that there is enough time for proper frisking without any inconvenience to the candidate while maintaining the sanctity of the examination. If upon screening, it is discovered that any candidate is actually carrying a suspected device within such item of faith, he/she may be asked not to take it into the examination hall,” states the admit card.

According to NTA, candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination centre after 1:30 PM. Seating will be allowed by 1:15 PM and all instructions will be given from 1:20 to 1:45 PM. The test will be held from 2 to 5:20 PM. Students need to keep the time distribution in mind while reaching the exam hall.

The time distribution along with other rules will be mentioned on the admit card. NEET admit card will be available soon at neet.nta.ac.in. The NTA has in the meantime released the city intimation slip.

