NEET 2022 Admit Card: When, Where & How to Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2022, which is scheduled to be conducted in July 17, 2022. NTA recently closed the correction window for said exam. Even though the NTA has not released any date for the release of NEET UG 2022 admit card, those who have registered for the exam will be able to download their admit cards at neet.nta.nic.in. once it is out.

As per the earlier trends, NEET UG admit cards are usually released 10-15 days ahead of the exam. This year the exam is to be conducted on July 17, so the admit card is expected to be out in the coming days.

Meanwhile, several students have raised demands to postponement this years’ NEET UG 2022 by four to six weeks or till late August or early September. The students claims that as the NEET UG 2022 is clashing with other exams. As per the schedule the NEET UG is to be held on July 17, this leaves little gap between the conclusion of the CBSE board exams which ends on June 15, and the medical entrance exam.

Students also claims that those who would also be applying for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) along with NEET 2022, will get very little preparation time, they claim. The CUET 2022 will be held in July first and second week. Students must note that if the NTA gives in to the demands of the students, and postpones the exam date, the admit card will also be delayed in that case.

NEET UG 2022: Steps to download admit card

Once the admit card is released students can follow these steps to download it.

Step 1. Go to the official website of NTA, neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the ‘NEET UG 2022 admit card’ link.

Step 3. Log in to the Applicant portal.

Step 4. The admit card for NEET 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 5. Review the details mentioned on the admit card

Step 6. Download it and take a printout

Through NEET exam 2022, admission to 92,065 MBBS, 26,949 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH, 525 BVSc, and AH seats will be offered.

NEET UG 2022: Exam pattern

As per the official notification released by NTA, NEET UG 2022 will be conducted in thirteen languages in pen and paper mode. The NEET exam duration will be for three hours and 20 minutes. There will be 200 questions in total, out of which candidates have to answer 180 questions. Each question will carry four marks in the NEET, so that the score will be out of 720. There will be no negative marking for an unattempted question, but for incorrect answers, students will lose 1 mark.

