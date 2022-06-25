NEET 2022 Admit Card: When, Where & How to Download

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 for admission into undergraduate medical courses is slated to be held on July 17. Ahead of the examination, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be releasing the admit card online. While an exact date is yet to be confirmed, the admit cards are likely to be made available to the students by the first week of July. It is usually released about 10 days prior to the exam.

Students will be able to download their admit cards by submitting the required credentials on NTA’s official portal, neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates must note that entry to the examination centre will not be permitted without the physical copy of admit card in the prescribed format. Along with the admit card, they will also need to carry a government-issued identity card such as voter or Aadhar card.

NEET 2022 Admit Card: How to Download

Step 1: Log on to NTA-NEET’s official website

Step 2: Go on to the “Download NEET admit card 2022” link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required details including Application Number, Date of Birth, Security PIN

Step 4: Click on Submit button to initiate your request

Step 5: Your NEET 2022 admit card will load on your device screen

Step 6: Cross-check the information mentioned on the admit card to ensure it is error-free

Step 7: Download the admit card and take a printout

After downloading the admit card, candidates must cross-check all the information on it. This includes the student’s name, exam centre and address, exam time, exam day dos and don’t, what to carry and what not to carry, Covid-19 guidelines, etc. In case of any discrepancy, report to the NTA at the earliest and get it fixed before the exam. Over 18.5 lakh candidates have registered for NEET 2022. This includes 10.64 lakh female and 8.07 lakh male candidates.

Many NEET 2022 aspirants have been demanding postponement of the exam date by four to six weeks. Students argued that the counselling process of NEET-UG 2021 concluded in March, leaving them with just a three-month window to focus and revise the entire syllabus. Aspirants also shared their concern over the clash of NEET 2022 with other national-level entrance tests including CUET- UG 2022.

NEET 2022 will be conducted with a revised exam pattern, giving students 3 hours and 20 minutes to attempt the exam. The number of questions, however, has been left unchanged. NEET 2022 will feature a total of 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) divided into multiple sections.

