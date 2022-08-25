NEET 2022 Answer Key Likely by August 28? Here's What We Know So Far

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the answer key of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET UG 2022. According to several media reports, the answer key is expected to be shared by August 28 (Sunday), however, an official confirmation on this is awaited. Once it is released, candidates will be able to check it at the official site, neet.nta.nic.in, by using their application number.

Apart from the answer keys, candidates will also be able to download their response sheets and question papers. With this, they will get an opportunity to calculate their expected scores and raise their objections (if any) to the preliminary answer key. After that, the final answer key and result will be issued.

Candidates will be able to raise objections, if any, by visiting the online portal neet.nta.nic.in. In order to do so, they would have to use their log-in credentials such as application number and date of birth. It should be noted that for every objection, Rs 200 fee has to be paid by the candidates.

NEET 2022 answer key: How to check

Step 1: Visit neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the neet answer key link on the home page

Step 3: In order to login, use your application number and date of birth

Step 4: Check the answer key

The cut-off marks for NEET 2022 exam will be released after the results are out. Meanwhile, the expected cut-off this time is 50 per cent for general category candidates and 40 per cent for SC/ST/OBC category candidates.

National Testing Agency (NTA) administered the most significant medical entrance examination on July 17. This year approximately 18 lakh students took the exam. It was held in an offline mode from 2:00 pm to 5:20 pm. It has been over a month since the exam was conducted, and now the medical aspirants are eagerly waiting to know the correct answers to questions asked in the exam.

