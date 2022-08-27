NEET 2022: Answer Key on August 30, Check Marking Scheme of Medical Entrance Exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has confirmed that the the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2022 answer key, scanned images of the OMR answer sheet and recorded responses would be released by August 30. While the results will be out on September 7 at the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

As per the official notification by the agency, candidates will be allowed raise objections to the NEET 2022 provisional answer key as well as the recorded response from August 30 for a fee of Rs 200 for each answer key. Based on the objections raised, NTA will release the final answer key and the results of the students.

NEET 2022: MARKING SCHEME

Aspirants must also note that once the provisional answer key is out, they can use it to calculate their probable scores. For that, they need to know the marking scheme of the NEET 2022. Using the marks and the answer key, candidates can mark themselves accordingly as to which answer they marked were correct and which ones were incorrect.

For each correct answer, candidates are given four marks and one mark is deducted for each incorrect answer. They must know there is no negative marking in the exam for any unattempted questions.

By looking at the NEET cutoff from the previous year, candidates can get an idea of the minimum marks needed in NEET for MBBS in a government college and feel more confident after evaluating their scores. While general category candidates have to score 50 percentile, SC, ST and OBC category candidates have to score 40 percentile to clear the medical entrance exam.

A total of 18,72,329 students had registered for the exam this time. As many as 95 per cent of the registered candidates appeared for the exam. This was the first time that the number of registrations for the NEET medical entrance exam surpassed 18 lakh, a considerable increase of over 2.5 lakh from 2021.

