NEET 2022 Application Edit Window Reopens, Will Exams be Delayed?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has once again opened the window to edit the application forms for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022. In an official notice, NTA said that the facility has been available only after requests from students and will not be offered again. “in receipt of various representations from the candidates to provide the facility for correction/change of category in the online application form…it has been decided to provide another opportunity to the candidates to correct/change their Category themselves in their respective Online Application Forms for NEET (UG) – 2022,” read the official notice.

The candidates are allowed to make the corrections, latest by June 16 up to 9 PM. Thereafter, no correction will be entertained. The additional fee, if applicable, needs to be paid by the candidate. The final correction shall be taken into account only after payment of an additional fee wherever required, said NTA in the official notice.

Since it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardships to

them, the candidates are informed to do the correction very carefully, as no further chance for correction will be given to the candidate, it added.

While announcing the notification for NEET, NTA had said that the application edit window might not reopen. The edit window has been opened twice now. With the reopening of the edit window, it is being speculated if the NEET exam dates would be deferred, considering a delay in the application process?

However, since the extension has been provided only for a small duration of time, it is unlikely to impact the overall schedule for the medical entrance exam.

Students have been demanding postponement of the medical entrance exams for a long. They have asked for about 40 extra days claiming that the exam dates are clashing and there is not enough time for preparation.

This year, a record number of students as many as 18.72 lakh candidates have applied for NEET. This is a record-breaking number. Experts believe that the pandemic has inspired more kids to take up medicine. Further, those who didn’t appear for the exam and took a gap are also taking it again since the upper age limit has been removed.

