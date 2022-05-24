NEET 2022 Application Form Edit Window Opens, Know What Are You Allowed to Change

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has open the application edit window for the medical entrance exam – NEET 2022. Candidates who have filled the forms can make changes, if any in their form from May 24 to 27. The exam is scheduled to be held on July 17. Earlier, NTA had said that it will not open the edit window, however, after received representations from students, the exam conducting body has decided to allow it.

“In view of the numerous representations received from the candidates regarding allowing them to edit/modify their particulars in the Online Application Form of NEET (UG) – 2022, National Testing Agency has decided to provide an opportunity to the candidates for modifying their particulars in the Online Application Form of NEET (UG) – 2022,” read the official notice.

The candidates are allowed to make the corrections, latest by May 27, up to 9 PM. Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances, as per the official notice. “Please note that final correction shall be applicable only after payment of an additional fee if required.

In case of change in Gender, Category, or PwD, if there is an impact on the fee amount then the Candidate will be charged an excess fee as applicable. Excess payment made will not be refunded, if any,” the notice read.

NEET 2022 Application Edit: Cant Change

Candidates change any field on the form expect the following –

— Mobile No

— Email Address

— Permanent Address

— Correspondence Address

— Nationality

The NEET 2022 application filling deadline has been postponed twice before. This comes after students are asking for a delay in exam and to hold exam in August.

This year, NEET does not have any upper age limit. Now, anyone who has cleared class 12 with physics, chemistry, mathematics, and biology will be able to contest for the exam. This is expected to increase the competition. To balance it out, as a relaxation, the exam duration has been increased to 20 minutes. Now, NEET will be a three-hour 20 minute exam. This changes the basic fiber of the question paper and this could prove to be great relaxation for students. The option of having 20 extra minutes will be a “game-changer,” claim experts.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.