NEET 2022 Application Form Out at neet.nta.nic.in: Check Eligibility, Exam Pattern, How to Apply

NEET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the application process for NEET 2022. The application process which has begin on April 6 will continue till May 6. Candidates interested in seeking admission to medical and allied fields can apply at neet.nta.nic.in. The medical entrance exam will be held on July 17. Students will get 3 hours and 20 minutes to attempt the exam. While exam duration has been extended, there also will be negative marking in NEET.

NEET 2022 will consist of 200 multiple choice questions; each having four options with a single correct answer. The exam will be divided into three sections - Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany & Zoology). Each subject will have 50 questions which will be divided into two sections (A and B). The duration of the exam will be 200 minutes (3 hours 20 minutes). The exam will be held from 2 PM to 05:20 PM. For wrong answer one mark will be deducted in both sessions, as per the revised marking scheme.

Advertisement

Read | JEE Main 2022 session 1 & session 2 dates Changed again

NEET will be conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The exam will be held in 543 cities in India and 14 foreign centres will be set-up to hold the medical entrance exam.

NEET 2022: Second-Stage Verification, No Edit Window Yet

As of yet, the correction facility has not been given to NEET aspirants. This year, students were not allowed to make changes to their JEE Main application form. The application form edit window might be allowed for NEET. The schedule, however, has not been updated yet and is likely to be out soon. Further, when Candidates register, they have to enter the OTP received at their registered Mobile Number, and before submitting the fees, they have to enter the OTP received at their registered e-mail address. This second-stage registration is new for NEET aspirants.

NEET 2022 Scorecards to Have BlockChain Technology

NTA has planned to deliver NEET – 2022 Score Cards using Blockchain Technology along with IIT Kanpur, NIC & NeGD (DigiLocker) for delivering globally verified and tamper-proof scorecards. Using the issued Score Cards candidates can instantly prove the authenticity of the qualification

Advertisement

NEET 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Nationality: Not just Indian nationals but non-resident Indians (NRIs), overseas citizen of India (OCI), Persons with Indian Origin (PIO), and foreign nationals all can apply for NEET.

Age Limit: The minimum age to be able to apply for NEET is 17 years. There is no upper age limit and candidates. This is the first time ever that the upper age limit to apply for the medical entrance exam has been removed. This is expected to bring up the number of candidates appearing for the medical entrance. While students who could not clear NEET in the first go last year will get a chance to appear for the exam. For fresh applicants, the competition is expected to rise.

Education: Candidate must have cleared Class 12 or equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology as mandatory subjects. Candidates who have passed Class 12 or equivalent with Biology as an additional subject are also eligible.

NEET 2022: Passing Marks

The minimum marks required to pass the medical entrance for a candidate belonging to the unreserved category is 50 percentile, 45 percentile for PWD category, and 40 percent for SC/ST/OBC.

NEET 2022: How to Apply

The application process for NEET 2022is completely online wherein applicants will have to visit the NEET 2022 official website, and complete the application process –

Advertisement

Step 1: Visit official website, neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on registrations, select new registrations, and fill in details

Step 3: Register using personal details such as name, contact details, password, etc. to generate the application number and password

Step 4: After the credentials are generated, log in and fill the application form with personal and educational details, exam centre preference, and the required documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fee in online mode through credit/debit card, net banking, Paytm and UPI.

NEET 2022 Exam Pattern

Sections Number of Questions Total Marks Physics Section A 35 140 Physics Section B 15 40 Chemistry Section A 35 140 Chemistry Section B 15 40 Botany Section A 35 140 Botany Section B 15 40 Zoology Section A 35 140 Zoology Section B 15 40

The total marks for the exam are 720. Each correct answer carries four marks and there is a negative marking of one mark for each wrong answer.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.