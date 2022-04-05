NEET 2022 Application Forms at neet.nta.nic.in, Claims Viral Circular

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 notification as well as the registration cum application form will be released at neet.nta.nic.in today, according to a circular viral on social media platforms. The circular claims that the NEET 2022 applications beginning on April 4 will be available till April 17. The circular also claims that the medical entrance exam will be held on July 17, however, the date of publishing of the circular is April 1 and it seems to be a prank.

Lakhs of students are awaiting the NEET 2022 official notification. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET 2022 notification in April and the exam too is expected to be held in July. Many reports claim that the medical entrance will be held on July 17, however, there is no official confirmation on the same yet. The official notice can be anticipated anytime soon.

This year’s medical entrance will be held as per new rules. For the first time, the government has uplifted the age cap on the medical entrance. This means, anyone who has cleared class 12 level of education with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology as subjects can appear for the medical entrance. This will give a second chance for students who could not clear the exam in the first go to take it again. The new relaxation is expected to increase the number of participants in NEET 2022 and competition too is likely to rise.

NTA is likely to bring several changes in the registration process of the medical entrance exam as well. It is expected to add an extra layer of security. This will include a two-step verification and live image checking, among many others.

Currently, for the engineering entrance registrations, NTA has added an extra layer of authentication to the application process to ensure students applying are genuine candidates and can be traced back. From this year on, when candidates register, they will receive an OTP at their registered mobile number, which they will have to enter before filling out the form. Further, before submitting the fees, they will have to enter another OTP that they received at their registered e-mail address. A similar facility is likely to be followed for NEET 2022 as well.

