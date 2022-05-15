NEET 2022 Applications Closing Soon; Know Major Changes This Year

The application window for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 is set to close today. The deadline for NEET 2022 registration was earlier set for May 6 but was deferred by the National Testing Agency (NTA), at the request of aspirants. Students will have to complete the application payment by 11:50 PM on May 15 to be eligible for appearing in NEET 2022. The entrance exam for admission into undergraduate medical courses across India is expected to witness a sharp spike in application after the government’s decision to scrap the upper age limit. The NEET 2022 is on July 17.

Apart from the scrapping of the age limit, NEET 2022 will be conducted with a host of other changes in the exam pattern as well. Here are some of the major changes introduced in NEET this year.

No Upper Age Limit

The government has scrapped the upper age limit for applicants of NEET. Previously, the upper age limit to appear for NEET was 25 years for general category students and 30 years for reserved categories. The scrapping of the age limit is likely to result in a spike in applications, resulting in higher competition in the medical entrance test.

Internal Choices of Question

Candidates will have internal choices in the question of NEET 2022. Instead of 45 questions in each section- zoology, botany, chemistry, and physics, they will be asked 50 each, with the option of skipping any 5. The choices are introduced to offer a cushion to candidates after most school boards reduced their syllabi for the current academic year in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. This exam pattern was first introduced last year.

Extended Exam Duration

Candidates will get 20 minutes extra to complete the NEET UG exam this year. While the number of questions, 180, remains the same, the duration for NEET 2022 will be 200 minutes or 3 hours 20 minutes compared to 3 hours last year.

Changed Dates

NEET is usually conducted in May every year but the schedule was disturbed by the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two year. The medical entrance exam was held in September last year but is slated for July 17 this year. The preponed exam will ensure that the academic activities are not delayed or crunched.

Private medical course at Government Fee

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has directed private medical colleges to offer 50 percent of their seats at the fee of government colleges in that particular state. The order will have to be implemented mandatorily by all private medical colleges in the country.

New Exam Centres

NTA will be conducting NEET 2022 at exam centres in 543 cities, compared to 202 last year. Additionally, the government testing agency has also set up 14 exam centres outside India.

The NEET-UG exam 2022 will be held on July 17, 2022, in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Telugu, and Urdu.

