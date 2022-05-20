NEET 2022 Applications Ending Today: From Postponement Demand to Courses, Colleges Accepting Score

After being postponed twice, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 application process will be closing today. Candidates who have not yet applied for medical and allied colleges entrance exams, can do so at neet.nta.nic.in. The exam is scheduled to be held by July 17, however, a large number of candidates are demanding that the exam should be postponed till August. Recently, over 10,000 students have written a letter to National Testing Agency (NTA) – the exam conducting body – demanding a postponement.

This year, several changes have been introduced to the medical entrance exam. Students will get 3 hours and 20 minutes to attempt the exam – the duration of the exam has been extended while number of questions remain the same. NEET was a test of knowledge as well as time management; earlier students used to get about one minute per question.

SECTIONS NUMBER OF QUESTIONS TOTAL MARKS Physics Section A 35 140 Physics Section B 15 40 Chemistry Section A 35 140 Chemistry Section B 15 40 Botany Section A 35 140 Botany Section B 15 40 Zoology Section A 35 140 Zoology Section B 15 40 Those who clear NEET will not only be eligible to seek admission in MBBS courses but also in BDS courses and aligned fields. This year on, for BSc nursing too NEET score will be used. This was the reason to extend the application deadline by NTA. Based on NEET, students can also apply for AYUSH courses which include Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa, and Homoeopathy. NEET 2022: Top Medical Colleges in India Rank 1: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh Rank 3: Christian Medical College, Vellore Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore Rank 5: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow Rank 6: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore Rank 7: Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi Rank 8: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry Rank 9: King George`s Medical University, Lucknow Rank 10: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal NTA has planned to deliver NEET – 2022 Score Cards using Blockchain Technology along with IIT Kanpur, NIC & NeGD (DigiLocker) for delivering globally verified and tamper-proof scorecards. Using the issued Score Cards candidates can instantly prove the authenticity of the qualification

