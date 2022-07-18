NEET 2022 Aspirants Allegedly Asked to Remove Bras to Take Medical Entrance Exam, Complaint Filed

Nearly 100 female students were humiliated on Sunday when they were asked to remove their bras before taking the medical entrance exam – NEET 2022. They were asked to remove innerwear at the metal detection stage during the frisking process before entering the exam center. As per the dress code, students are not allowed to wear any metallic object or accessories while entering the exam hall. This is said to be an anti-cheating measure. While the advisory talks about belts, it does not talk about undergarments such as bras which can include underwiring. The incident took place in the exam center at Kollam.

Students complained that they had to face mental trauma right before attempting the high-stake exam. Parents have filed a complaint with the police. According to primary information, nearly 100 girls had to face this situation. A complaint has been filed with the Kottarakka Deputy Superintendent of Police.

The undergarments were found dumped together in cartons after the examination on Sunday, according to the students.

The center in Kerala’s Marthoma Institute of Information Technology, Ayur Chadayamngalam has denied responsibility stating that frisking and biometric checking were done by external agencies.

Student not allowed to Wear Hijab

Another female student has alleged that she was not allowed to wear hijab during the exam. According to rules, students are allowed to wear religious dresses if they report to the exam center about two years ahead of the exam. The student alleged even though she did remove her hjab (scarf) she was ill-treated by the invigilator during the exam.

NEET 2022 Dress Code Controversies

This is not the first time that women students had to face harassment at the NEET exam centres, over the past years too similar instances have surfaced.

In 2017, a female student attempting the medical entrance exam in Kannur was also asked to remove her inner-wear. At that time CBSE used to conduct the exam. The incident had started a debate about being over-cautious during exams, and then Education Minister C Raveendranath said that the government would investigate the matter. Now, the exam is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The exam conducting body is yet to issue any statement in this regard.

According to the NEET dress code, students are not even allowed to wear long sleeves during the exam. While slippers and sandals with low heels are allowed shoes are not permitted in the exam hall.

A total of 18,72,329 candidates had registered for the largest entrance exam in the county of which 10.64 lakh were females, according to the data shared by NTA. The exam was conducted at 3,570 centres in 497 cities, including 14 cities outside India.

