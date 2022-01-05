NEET 2022 Aspirants Can Now Avail Free Medical Entrance Preparation Material

Aspirants of the medical entrance exam - National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 can availing free coaching facility, and preparation class on Affinity Education App. This also includes free live sessions, mock test papers, and much more.

The app provides students to avail all the free facilities which include physics, chemistry, and biology classes under experienced teachers on its application without paying any fee. Apart from this, free study material, doubt sessions, mock tests, and other features of the app make this offer a complete package for aspirants.

Also read| NEET PG Counselling LIVE updates: Hearing Adjourned Till Tomorrow, Govt Suggests Keeping Rs 8 Lakh as Limit

“Free coaching facility is an attempt to reduce the stress and financial burden of medical students. All the lectures and complete study material will be made available online for all the registered students without any cost. Also, experienced medical professionals will connect to guide students through webinars on this platform,” Affinity Education App, Founder, and CEO, Vishu Tripathi said.

Several state governments too are offering free NEET coaching classes for students belonging to underprivileged backgrounds. The Delhi government has launched the ‘Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana’ to train 15000 students for various competitive exams including NEET.

Also read| JEE Main 2022: List of Free Govt-Run Coaching Institutes for Engineering Aspirants

The UP government is also offering free coaching for NEET aspirants who come from rural areas and poor income families. Candidates will, however, be selected for the free coaching programme via an online exam. While the Haryana government is providing free coaching for classes 10 and 12 students who are aspiring to appear for NEET under its ‘Super 100’ scheme. Students who obtain at least 80 per cent marks in 10th are eligible to apply.

Further, students can also the National Testing Agency’s (NTA) free lectures and videos by various prominent professors for the NEET preparation. Students can access the free lectures and mock test series available on the official website of NTA.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.