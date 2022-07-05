NEET 2022 Aspirants Demand Meeting With PM Modi, Go on Hunger Strike Seeking Postponement

After months of protests, medical aspirants have now resorted to a hunger strike demanding the postponement of the NEET 2022. Aspirants are seeking a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi claiming that they have been turned down by all others and want the PM to hear their grievances. A large section of students is tweeting with the hashtag Chalo Modi Awas which can be translated into ‘let’s go to Modi’s residence’ and are claiming to start a march towards PM’s residence.

Students have been demanding a 40-day postponement in the medical entrance exam claiming that there is not enough time to prepare. Further, they also claim that NEET clashes with other entrance exams including CUET. Students have been protesting online and have launched several online campaigns and have written letters to ministers in the past months.

Students who are preparing for the medical entrance exam now claim that this is their only way out to be heard.

@#NEETUGChaloMODIJIAwas

Sir please listen to us.Our demands are genuine.U are our last hope sir.

Our country really need doctors sir.

Please postpone NEET UG 2022. pic.twitter.com/dlWsl79acU — Khyati Sharma (@KhyatiS13629313) July 3, 2022

#NEETUGChaloMODIJIAwas

Press releases for request to meet with @PMOIndia sir #HungerStrike on 5th July 10 am pic.twitter.com/cVcoWxcVNO — JUSTICE FOR NEET UG 2022 (@JUSTICEFORNEET2) July 4, 2022

We are coming to convey our pain to respected @narendramodi sir. Once again Heartfelt Gratitude for this meeting with @PMOIndia plzz sir serve justice to us.@erPawanBhadana will be representing our genuine cry to you #NEETUGChaloMODIJIAwas — synthyaDasGupta (@Syntya_isa) July 5, 2022

Sir hume Hunger Strike karne mein koi bhi problem nahi hogi, kyunki jais stress mein hum aur humaare parents hai na, bhukh waise bhi nahi lag rahi hai. Sir please please kuch kariye, lakho lives aapke haath mein hai#NEETUGChaloMODIJIAwas — Hemlata (@Idontknow252525) July 5, 2022

#NEETUGChaloMODIJIAwas

Modi ji please help us 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 please postpone neet UG atleast 40 days pic.twitter.com/UYbMIEEjRp — Debajani Mohanta (@MohantaDebajani) July 5, 2022

Over 18.72 lakh students have applied for NEET 2022. This is the highest ever registration number in recent times, a rise of 2.5 lakh students as compared to last time. NEET-UG is the qualifying entrance exam for admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and BSc (H) Nursing courses.

