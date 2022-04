NEET 2022 Aspirants Demand Postponement After MCC to Conduct Special Stray Vacancy Round

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will hold a stray vacancy counselling round for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2021. It will be conducted online to fill vacant seats under the All India Quota. The MCC has already conducted an online stray vacancy round, however, 323 MBBS seats are still vacant.

Candidates who have already registered beforehand and have been allocated any seats are eligible for this round. The candidates will, however, have to do a fresh choice filling for the special stray vacancy round. They will have to select the seats at the time of choice filling on the MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

Those who have already registered will have to pay a refundable security deposit of Rs 50,000 for participation in the special stray vacancy round. “The refundable security deposit of candidates who do not join the seats allotted to them in special stray vacancy round will be forfeited," read the official notice by the MCC.

Amid the counselling process, students who are yet to get a seat in the medical colleges have demanded postponement of the exams. According to them, since the counselling process for NEET 2021 is still not over, those who will not get through will require more time to prepare for the exam. Students have to taken to social media platform, Twitter, seeking postponement. With the hashtags #postponeneetug2022, and #ReschduleNEETUG2022, they demanded the exam be postponed to August or September from the currently scheduled date of July 17.

#DeferNEETUG2022 #Postponeneet2022 #postponeneetug2022We NEETUG ASPIRANTS need some more time to settle up with our preparations because of the valid reasons that are given below 👇 THANKYOU 🙏 https://t.co/eLREg3B0lF pic.twitter.com/42Yf0cytyk — Prerna (@Stolizo3) April 27, 2022

Every year #NEET aspirants have to fight to get justice.Only one attempt is given, that too with not giving proper time to prepare.#DeferNEETUG2022 — AIJNSA (@AIJNSA_official) April 27, 2022

#NEET on 17th July is not justified.. Give enough time to prepare for the exams as Boards, Jee mains and Cuet exams are also in the same month.. Postpone Neet Ug to August is our only demand. @DG_NTA @EduMinOfIndia @dpradhanbjp #DeferNEETUG2022 #RescheduleNEETUG2022— Hayat Mir (@hayat_mir_786) April 24, 2022

#NEET2022 @DG_NTA please postpone NEET UG 2022 so that the droppers also get time for preparation. Many students are there who waited till mop up round to get selected and didn’t got. Please give the droppers some time.neet 2021 counselling ended late. #postponeneetug2022— Ankur Vishal Singh (@Independenthunk) April 9, 2022

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has already commenced the registration process for NEET 2022 and the last date to apply is May 6. This year, NTA has eliminated the upper age limit of the medical entrance. Until last year, it was 25 years for general candidates and 30 years for reserved candidates. It has now been removed. The agency has also increased the duration of NEET by 20 minutes. Now, students will get 3 hours 20 minutes or 200 minutes to solve the exam. The number of questions will remain 180.

