NEET 2022 Aspirants Demand Postponement of Exam, Trends #JUSTICEforNEETUG

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate examination 2022 is slated to be held on July 17 this year. The entrance examination is conducted for admission into various medical colleges across India. Aspirants of NEET 2022 have demanded the exam be postponed. Many have asked for more time to prepare for the exam on social media platforms while using the hashtag #JUSTICEforNEETUG.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the medical entrance exam, has also shared that it received representation from students demanding a delay in the exam. Replying to a RTI query, it added that no changes have been made in the NEET UG 2022 date so far, according to a leading news daily.

Many students urged the NTA to delay the exams by at least 40 days so that they prepare thoroughly. “Postpone NEET UG 2022 please. It is problem of our life, our future, our career, our dream. Do not lose our one year for only 40 days we want only 40 days,” wrote one user on Twitter while using the #JUSTICEforNEETUG hashtag.

“Postponing NEET UG for 50 days will not interrupt the ongoing session OR the upcoming session as it will not start before Feb 2023. Droppers need a fair chance,” another comment on Twitter read.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, India Wide Parents Association highlighted that the state counselling for NEET-UG ended recently and board exams are still being conducted due to which students are not getting time to prepare. The body further wrote that the new session will be starting in February 2023 so a delay in the exam would not disrupt the academic year.

Last year, the NEET was conducted on September 12. Due to this, students say that they got not even 10 months to prepare for NEET 2022. Some students have claimed that they have to appear for other exams during this time and thus they are facing difficulty in preparing for NEET-UG 2022. One user underlined that the syllabus of NEET syllabus is vast and the time left is not adequate to cover it thoroughly.

Earlier, a notice claiming NEET 2022 will be held on September 4 had gone viral on social media platforms. PIB later clarified in a tweet that it is fake and there has been no changes made to the exam. Meanwhile, NTA has released the admit cards for JEE Mains 2022 on its official website and it is expected to release the admit cards for NEET-UG soon.

