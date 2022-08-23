NEET 2022 Aspirants Demand Release of Answer Key, Says NTA 'Playing With The Life of Students'

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Undergraduate, or NEET UG 2022, was administered on July 17 by the National Testing Agency (NTA). This year’s medical entrance exam was taken by almost 18 lakh students, who are currently awaiting the answer key and the result. The answer key was expected to be released last week but that has not been the case. Aspirants have now taken to social media platforms urging the officials to release the answer key at the earliest.

Usually, the NEET answer key is released in about a month from the date of conducting the exam followed by the results. This time, its been over a month that the medical entrance exam has been held, but the date of release of the result and answer key is yet to be announced by the NTA. This delay has left scores of students who the NEET 2022 disappointed.

“NTA really needs to be punctual; its ok if it takes time for the result to be released but at least give some official statement regarding the topic. There are rumors about result date every now and then! Do you even have any idea how these rumors are affecting us? #NEETUG2022,” tweeted one of the aspirants.

Still there is no official updates on #NEETUG2022 answer key and results.more than one month since the exam was held, we r waiting to know the correct answers for calculating expected score.#NEETUG #neetug22 #NEET #NEET2022 #NEETUGSecondAttempt pic.twitter.com/3m9HWm2GfC — Anabiya Ameen (@AmeenAnabiya) August 22, 2022

Its more than a month after #NEETUG2022. Still, no answer key, no timeline, no result, no seat matrix and no announcement. It reflects that #NTA and #MCC are not only insensitive to kids future, but also incompetent to manage this. @DG_NTA @dpradhanbjp — Sanjay (@Sanjay70965263) August 18, 2022

This year, for the first time, more than 18 lakh people have registered for the NEET, which is a significant increase of more than 2.5 lakh from 2021. About 95 per cent of students who registered for the exam appeared for it. One of the potential causes of the delay in the release of the answer key could be the increase in students. Furthermore, a cheating scam was also unearth by the CBI across states.

