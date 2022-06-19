NEET 2022 Aspirants, Here is Strategy to Crack Medical Entrance in One Month

The National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG) is a highly competitive exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for aspirants seeking admission to undergraduate MBBS and BDS courses all over India. The exam will be held next month on July 17 for over 15 lakh students.

With merely a month remaining for the medical exam, aspirants are relentlessly working hard to give their best, however, to crack and qualify to take up a medical seat, one must have the best preparation strategy. As a part of the strategy, one must prepare a study planner, complete revisions, master the NCERT syllabus from classes 11 and 12 and get acquainted with previous years’ question papers.

The CBSE 12th board exams are just over. Now, a well-documented, customised plan covering all your strengths and weaker points will be beneficial to help candidates prepare effectively for NEET 2022. Here are a few effective tips on how to prepare for the NEET 2022 within a month:

Revision is your weapon

One must not waste time picking any new chapters during the last month of your preparation. The key here is to revise what you have studied extensively and stick to your old notes and books. While revising, do not neglect biology, as the subject can help boost your score.

For Chemistry, one needs to take different revision approaches for inorganic, organic and physical chemistry subjects. Start with learning essential reactions, followed by formulas. Revise the NCERT books twice for the same and then move on to solving problems for the previous year’s papers.

Get the objectives right

In the last days of your preparation, you must put your knowledge to the test and solve as many MCQs as possible. Analyse the topics you cannot answer and begin revising them again. Solving MCQs also helps you make a priority checklist of topics that you need to revise before going to the exam. It is also important to train your brain to be at maximum function during 2-5 pm as NEET 2022 will be held between these hours. You can do so by attempting to take the exam with the same mindset during those hours.

Master the paper attempting strategy

Many students struggle with time management while attempting the paper. To boost your speed and decisiveness, the key is to not waste too much time on a single question. If you are unable to answer, we must go ahead and solve other questions. However, to understand time management, it’s important that you solve as many mock question papers as possible.

Ensure a good diet and sleep

Sleep at least six hours a day to help retain the data your brain has processed. Have regular meals at proper intervals to get yourselves energized and healthy. A relaxed body and mind can help one concentrate significantly better.

Minimize Distractions

It’s given that one should avoid using digital gadgets, gaming, and social media to gain concentration and focus. However, this does not mean that you should immerse yourselves in books. Taking regular breaks is important. Try physical activities to destress yourself.

— Written by Seep Pahuja, NEET-UG Educator at Unacademy and a gold medalist in Biology.

