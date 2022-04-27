NEET 2022 Aspirants, Here's List of Top 25 Medical Colleges in India

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is currently accepting applications for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022. The last day to fill in the application form is May 6. The exam has been scheduled to be conducted on July 17. The common entrance test is conducted every year for admissions to the medical programmes in government, state and private colleges.

As per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2021 released by the Ministry of Education, let’s look at the top 25 medical colleges in the country:

1 — All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi

2 — Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh

3 — Christian Medical College, Vellore

4 — National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore

5 — Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow

6 — Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

7 — Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

8 — Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry

9 — King George`s Medical University, Lucknow

10 — Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

11 — Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram

12 — Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, New Delhi

13 — John’s Medical College, Bengaluru

14 — Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai

15 — Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh

16 — Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital, Chennai

17 — Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi

18 — Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi

19 — DY Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune

20 — RM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai

21 — Siksha `O` Anusandhan, Bhubaneswar

22 — Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi

23 — Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore

24 — JSS Medical College, Mysore

25 — Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi

NTA has decided to increase the testing centres all over the country in view of COVID-19 protocols. According to the admission brochure of NEET 2022, the examination will be held in 543 cities in India which is almost double the number of cities last year.

This year, the NTA has also increased the exam fees by Rs 100 for the Indian nationals and by Rs 1000 for the foreign candidates. The exam duration has been increased to 3 hours 20 minutes from three hours. The extra 20 minutes can prove a game-changer for students who struggle to finish the exam on time. Apart from this, the exam committee has also removed the upper age limit of appearing in the exam, which will allow anyone to sit in the national-level medical test.

